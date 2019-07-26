Small fire breaks out in OC bank building

A fire broke out on the top floor of the Cornplanter Square building in Oil City on Thursday afternoon, which forced closure of the Center Street bridge.
Oil City Fire Department Capt. Dennis Alcorn described the incident as a "small, moderate fire" that broke out at about 3:30 p.m. as a result of "a bunch of insulation that was on fire."
The fire, he said, was extinguished before 5 p.m. and there were no reported injuries.
According to Emily Lewis, executive director of the Venango County Economic Development Authority, the demolition team working on the building quit work at 2:30 p.m. and there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.
According to an Oil City police officer, smoke had been seen coming out of the building and firefighters accessed the fifth floor via their ladder truck.
Alcorn said there was smoke inside the building and some on the outside when firefighters arrived.
He said fire departments from both Franklin and Seneca were on standby.
