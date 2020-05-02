Small OC park getting makeover after vandalism

Venice Lewis (right) of the North Side Neighborhood Association talks over details for replanting a small community park with Jason Lewis (left) and John Kerna of Kerna Landscaping. (By Judith O. Etzel)
A small corner park in Oil City's North Side neighborhood is getting a makeover after vandals recently ripped out shrubbery, damaged a fountain and dislodged rocks in a planter.
"I'm saddened that with the time and commitment we put into this garden, other people took the time to destroy it," said Venice Lewis, a member of the North Side Neighborhood Association that launched the project in 2008.