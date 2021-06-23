The Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair is back and booming.
The midway started to see a nice crowd by about 7 p.m. Tuesday on a perfect night for the opening of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department's annual celebration.
The Valley Grove School Board accepted the resignation of its president, Sue Bialo, on Monday evening.
Franklin School Board president Brian Spaid broached the subject of school district mergers during the board's meeting Monday.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners have $7 million to spend but they aren't certain what to do with all the money.
NEW YORK (AP) - COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the drive to put shots in arms hit another encouraging milestone Monday: 150 million Americans fully vaccinated.
For 88 years, Rocky Grove's annual fireman's fair has been held in the village, according to Alicia Cook.
Valley Grove School Board members heard updates Monday from district administrators on end-of-year events and summer programs that are getting started.
Franklin Area School District is looking to bolster its remote classroom capabilities after the past two school years saw an increase in online learning due to the pandemic.
ATLANTA (AP) - Eight children in a van from a youth home for abused or neglected children were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate that also killed a man and his baby in another vehicle, the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed 13 lives in Alaba…
The sounds of music and the smell of barbecue filled the humid air and brought plenty of festival goers to Bandstand Park in Franklin this weekend for the Franklin Blues and BBQ festival despite on-and-off bouts of rain all weekend.
NEW YORK (AP) - Barbara and Christine Colucci long to remove their masks and kiss their 102-year-old mother, who has dementia and is in a nursing home in Rochester, New York. They would love to have more than two people in her room at a time so that relatives can be there too.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden took a cautious victory lap Friday in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, announcing that 300 million vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office.
Jeep enthusiasts have an opportunity to go off-road for a good cause next month.
A Grove City man has been charged with homicide for killing his wife on Wednesday.
After last year's abridged Oil Heritage Festival, things are on track for Oil City's annual summer celebration to return to full capacity this year.
HARRISBURG (AP) - The partisan political debate over potential changes to how Pennsylvania registers voters and runs elections moved Thursday from the Capitol in Harrisburg to suburban Philadelphia, where the leading House Republican on the topic showed up at a news conference by Democratic …
The death of a Grove City woman on Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide.
There will be no 4th of July parade this year in Franklin, but the 11 days of holiday festivities will otherwise continue as the city looks to don a patriotic look.
A 76-year-old avid hiker is currently using the Emlenton area as his base of operations as he puts in his miles every day.
A year ago, people wondered when things would be normal. For Venango County businesses, that time seems to be drawing near.
The Venango County Planning Commission is looking into what measures can be taken to make things safer at the Washington Crossing intersection in Franklin.
After a year of feeling blue without the Blues, the Franklin Blues and BBQ festival is returning to Bandstand Park this weekend.
One person was injured after a fully loaded cement truck came careening down Bully Hill Road in Franklin at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans on a legislative committee Tuesday pushed out a multifaceted proposal to revamp Pennsylvania election law, a bill that backers said would make needed improvements and standardize procedures.
Questions about the vision for 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in downtown Oil City as well as financial strategies to get there were the focus of a long, heated discussion at Tuesday's Venango County Economic Development Authority meeting.
Homeowner Vinnie Trzeciak has only been an Oil City resident for a couple of years, but he's already impressed.
A girl and her dog graduated last week from Cranberry High School.
Local students are participating in the Success By 6 kindergarten readiness program this summer following last year's cancellation of the program due to the pandemic.
Rick Smith retired from Polk Center in 2013, but he remains invested in the facility's story as the clock ticks on an August 2022 closure.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Legislature are increasingly looking to take a different avenue to write laws - voter referendums - to get around Gov. Tom Wolf and make policy that the Democrat cannot block with his veto pen.
Combined Flag Day services were held Monday in Franklin's Bandstand Park.
CARBIS BAY, England (AP) - Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations staked their claim Sunday to leading the world out of the coronavirus pandemic and crisis, pledging more than 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer nations, vowing to help developing countries grow while fightin…
The hundreds of archers who descended on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend wrapped up competition in the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship on Saturday and Sunday.
Franklin area students are driven to and from school by a small but dedicated group of bus drivers who served through a tough year.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed legislation to extend hundreds of waivers of regulations that his administration approved over the last 15 months under the authority of his pandemic disaster emergency declaration that lawmakers voted to end.
Archers old and young, professional and novice, have gathered at Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship.
Outdoor commencement ceremonies for the Oil City High School Class of 2021 were held Friday evening under sunny skies at the football stadium.
An Oil City man is facing charges after an autistic man he was supposed to be caring for was found Thursday night wandering alone a half mile from his home in Pinegrove Township.
