Venango County sheriff's deputy Rich Baney said this was his first time participating in the annual Shop with a Hero event in Venango County. Baney walked around with Xander Whitman, 5, to pick out toys. Baney told Whitman he was over his limit and had to choose between two toys, which he did, but then Baney looked at the price and told Whitman he would get him the extra toy anyway. (By Richard Sayer)
Bryan Brockway and Seneca firefighter Ben Whitehill had a meal together after they shopped for Brockway's gifts. (By Richard Sayer)
Since 2012, Franklin state police trooper Michelle McGee has worked with Family Service and Children's Aid Society of Venango County to put on the annual Shop with a Hero spree with area children at Walmart in Seneca.
On Monday, 33 local law enforcement officers, firefighters and other volunteers took eligible children around the store with a $100 gift card that they could use to get whatever they wanted. Some got toys for themselves and others bought gifts they could give others.