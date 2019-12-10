Since 2012, Franklin state police trooper Michelle McGee has worked with Family Service and Children's Aid Society of Venango County to put on the annual Shop with a Hero spree with area children at Walmart in Seneca.

On Monday, 33 local law enforcement officers, firefighters and other volunteers took eligible children around the store with a $100 gift card that they could use to get whatever they wanted. Some got toys for themselves and others bought gifts they could give others.

2
0
0
0
0