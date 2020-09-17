Some family time

Ray Goodman watches over his grandchildren, from left, Bradley, 11; Brentley, 7; Macie, 6; Malena, 6; and Makayliah, 9, as the Dashner children sit on a swing in Franklin's Riverfront Park on Wednesday. (By Dillon Provenza)
It was a late, sunny summer day with temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday, so Ray Goodman figured Franklin's Riverfront Park would be the perfect place to spend some of the day with his five grandchildren.
The family members, all of whom live in Franklin, had nearly all of the park to themselves as they ate lunch and played.