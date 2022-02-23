Something New is Brewing in Franklin

Sometime during spring, Franklin resident Hannah Gamble will fill a void in the community — as well as the location — that was created by the closing of Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery on Liberty Street.

The 22-year-old Gamble, a former Bossa Nova employee and the mother of a 6-month-old son, said her business — to be called Iron Furnace Coffee — was inspired by the contribution Bossa Nova made to the community for 10 years, including that of being a well-known gathering place, before it closed last year,

Front Page

OC school district wants input on spending grant funds

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School District is collecting community input surveys on how to spend close to $7 million in federal grant money the district will be getting as part of the American Rescue Plan, Superintendent Lynda Weller told school board members Monday.

Enjoy the sun, for now
Front Page

Enjoy the sun, for now

  • From staff reports

After frigid temperatures and a recent winter storm that socked the area, some area residents and visitors were more than ready to spend Presidents Day amid the sunshine on the Samuel Justus Recreation Trail in Cranberry Township.

Forest County road closed

Nebraska Road (Route 3004) is closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township as a result of flooding.

Snowman in the Forest canceled

Due to anticipated Clarion River flooding and potential safety concerns due to recent changes to snow and ice conditions, DCNR Cook Forest State Park and Cook Forest/Clear Creek Vacation Bureau have canceled this weekend’s Snowman in the Forest event.

Front Page

Streets in downtown OC to be closed part of today

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A section of Elm and Center streets in downtown Oil City will be shut down for several hours today while two HVAC units are being installed on the roof of the Downs building as part of ongoing renovations.

Front Page

President Oil Tract changes hands

  • By JOHN BARTLETT Contributing writer

The 11,256-acre Crawford Reserve, locally known to many as the President Oil Tract, and roughly 6,000 additional acres of timberland in Venango County has a new owner.