Civil War reenactor John Tenney (right) chats with Castibelle Schweinfurth, 5, of Franklin, as he and Steve Johnston stand watch at the base of the Civil War monument in Franklin's Bandstand Park on Monday. The two men, both members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, stood silently at the monument for an hour Monday as part of the Sons of Union Veterans Silent Sentinel Project, which Johnston helped organize after other Memorial Day events this year were canceled. Although the park was otherwise empty on a day normally filled with remembrance events across town, Johnston said a handful of people, including Castibelle and her parents, Kelly and Bret Schweinfurth, walked through the park during their hour of observance and stopped to talk to them. (By Sydney Herdle)
Despite the cancellation of many Memorial Day services this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a couple of Civil War reenactors spent some time observing the day of remembrance Monday by standing watch at the Civil War monument in Franklin.
Steve Johnston and John Tenney, both members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, stood silently at the monument in Bandstand Park for an hour Monday afternoon as part of the Sons of Union Veterans "Silent Sentinel Project," which Johnston helped organize after other Memorial Day events this year were canceled.