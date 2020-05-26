Despite the cancellation of many Memorial Day services this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a couple of Civil War reenactors spent some time observing the day of remembrance Monday by standing watch at the Civil War monument in Franklin.

Steve Johnston and John Tenney, both members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, stood silently at the monument in Bandstand Park for an hour Monday afternoon as part of the Sons of Union Veterans "Silent Sentinel Project," which Johnston helped organize after other Memorial Day events this year were canceled.

