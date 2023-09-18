Special election Tuesday will decide control of Pa. House

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time in less than eight months, a special election will decide control of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives and provide political reinforcements to either the commonwealth’s Democratic governor or its Republican-controlled Senate.

On Tuesday, voters in the heavily Democratic 21st legislative district will choose a replacement for former state Rep. Sara Innamorato, who stepped down in July to focus on her bid to be Allegheny County’s next county executive. Her resignation bumped Democrats from a one-vote majority in the chamber to a 101-101 tie with Republicans.

Projects move along in Franklin

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff Writer

Work is wrapping up on the Miller Hill waterline project in Franklin, and paving is being completed on Old Mercer Road and Plumer Avenue, the Franklin General Authority was informed in an update at its monthly meeting this week.

Oil City meets deadline on paving projects

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff Writer

Oil City’s street paving program has wrapped up for the year, as all of the streets the city contracted to have paved this year were upgraded before the Sept. 15 deadline in this year’s paving contract, City Manager Mark Schroyer said during this week’s City Council meeting.

Some Reno residents didn't receive water updates

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

During this week’s town hall meeting at Reno’s social hall, where residents had the opportunity to direct questions to the Department of Environmental Protection about their ongoing water concerns, some people indicated they had not received phone updates.

Ongoing concerns in Reno addressed at town meeting

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

About 30 to 40 Venango Water Co. customers in Reno showed up Wednesday evening for a town hall meeting in the village social hall to direct their questions to the Department of Environmental Protection about their ongoing water concerns.

Body of missing Clarion woman found

  • From staff reports

The body of a missing Clarion Borough woman was found Thursday morning in Cook Forest State Park, according to Ryan Borcz, the park’s operations manager.

Emergency personnel searching for woman in Cook Forest

Emergency personnel are currently conducting a search for a 43-year-old woman who was last seen in Clarion County and her vehicle was found near the Cook Forest State Park Fire Tower, according to park manager Ryan Borcz.

Franklin bike-loop project moves ahead

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Franklin is moving ahead on laying out a bike loop downtown, which was described in the city’s pedestrian and bicycle connection master plan from 2017.

Franklin selects projects for CDBG funds

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

At its meeting Monday, Franklin city council heard the city’s preliminary selection of projects that will receive funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for the 2023 fiscal year.

OC panel discusses curriculum options

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City School Board curriculum committee on Monday said they needed more information on the two curriculums being considered for lessons on sexual harassment and bullying that would be taught at the elementary and middle school levels.

Cemetery tour postponed

The Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery on Cedar Avenue on Oil City’s North Side has been postponed due to weather. The tour will be held next Saturday.

As COVID funds run out, students' learning struggles continue

DETROIT (AP) — An unprecedented infusion of aid money the U.S. government provided to schools during the pandemic has begun to dwindle. Some districts already are winding down programming like expanded summer school and after-school tutoring. Some teachers and support staff brought on to hel…