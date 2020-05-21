Spring spruce-up work

Beautiful weather drew members of the Oil City Garden Club to work their magic at the Oil City Library on Wednesday. Members weeded, trimmed bushes and generally spruced up the corner lot during the outing. The club plants and maintains several public areas within the city. The library has been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but state-directed plans are moving into a phased re-opening. (By Sarah Titley)
