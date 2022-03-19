St. Joseph Church renovations continue

Emmanuel Fritz, an employee of Conrad Schmitt Studios out of Wisconsin, shows Bridgit McIntyre, of St. Joseph Parish, and the Rev. John Miller (not in picture) a stencil he will use for the decorative painting on the ceiling of St. Joseph Church.
Extensive renovations are continuing at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City, as painters have been scaling six levels of scaffolding to decorate the interior of the church.
As the painters from Conrad Schmitt Studios, of Wisconsin, go about their work, light streams in to the nave and sanctuary of the church where all the stain-glass windows, except for the rose window above the choir loft, have now been removed for cleaning and restoration, leaving only the storm glass in place.
The debate over whether the U.S. and NATO allies should establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine in its war with Russia heated up even more this week, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his case for any form of additional U.S. assistance during a virtual session with Congress.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A massive Republican primary field for governor in Pennsylvania is spurring growing discomfort among party leaders that a widely splintered primary vote could produce a winner who can’t beat Democrat Josh Shapiro in November’s general election.
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White spelled out in great detail Tuesday why he and other law enforcement personnel determined that the December shooting death of Peter Spencer in Rockland Township was justifiable.
HARRISBURG (AP) — New maps of General Assembly districts that reflect the past decade’s population changes in Pennsylvania survived legal challenges Wednesday when the state Supreme Court unanimously cleared the way for candidates to begin circulating petitions to get on the spring primary ballot.
It could be that the sunny skies and a temperature in the 60s on a late winter day had some people thinking even more about spring, as area residents were out and about on Wednesday taking walks, visiting parks and cycling on the trails.
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said Tuesday that the December shooting death in Rockland Township of Peter Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant who lived in Allegheny County, has been determined to be “self defense/defense of others” in accordance with the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.
Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said at a news conference this afternoon that the shooting death of Peter Spencer on Dec. 12 in Rockland Township has been determined to be justified by way of self defense/defense of others.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow’s forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians.
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defense.
For nearly 34 years Mary Lenhart has greeted her customers at the door of the County Seat Restaurant in downtown Clarion. Today, she will do it for the final time — she and her husband, Gene, have sold the business to a Pittsburgh couple with local connections.
The City of Oil City and the Oil City firefighters union have entered into a tentative three-year contract that will run from 2023 until the end of 2025, city manager Mark Schroyer told city council at their meeting Thursday.
Lawrence County resident Rick Telesz said his inspiration to seek Pennsylvania’s 16th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives came from the actions of the Republican who currently holds the office.
An inspection of water-line leaks along the 13th Street bridge in Franklin has revealed serious deterioration to pipe fittings, according to information that was shared Tuesday evening during the Franklin General Authority’s monthly meeting.