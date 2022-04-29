The Oil City Shade Tree Commission and the City of Oil City invited St. Stephen School students to celebrate Arbor Day with them on Thursday by planting two trees in front of the school.

Oil City is also celebrating 25 years of being a Tree City USA community this year.

St. Stephen students celebrate Arbor Day

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Zion Lutheran Church will mark 125th anniversary

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City opened its doors in 1897 after its founding by Swedish immigrants, and the congregation will celebrate the church’s 125-year anniversary during the 11 a.m. service this Sunday.

Cranberry School Board looking at budget

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Cranberry School Board members addressed several issues at their meeting this week, including a possible tax increase for school district residents, the condition of the baseball field and the elementary school schedule.

Trump endorsement hovers over prime-time GOP Senate debate

HARRISBURG (AP) — Candidates for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat charged into Monday night’s live-televised prime-time debate with extra incentive to attack Mehmet Oz after the celebrity heart surgeon received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Memorial at annual GOP dinner pays tribute to Breene

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The Venango County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner was one of late Chairman Martha “Marty” Breene’s annual projects to organize, as she brought in numerous GOP candidates for state and federal office to the annual event.

Wolf set to take big climate step with carbon pricing rule

HARRISBURG (AP) — More than two years after he started work on it, Gov. Tom Wolf is set to enact the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change, making Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy — but it might be a short-lived victory.

Panel hears about plans for VA clinic in Cranberry

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Plans to build a Veterans Affairs clinic by Home Depot in Cranberry, including putting a CATA bus stop on Route 322 in front of the clinic, were the focus of discussion at Tuesday’s Venango County Regional Planning Commission meeting.

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.

Economic authority focuses on what's next for 100 Seneca

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

How to take the next steps toward redeveloping 100 Seneca, the former Mellon Bank building in Oil City, was the focus of a long, intense discussion at Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Venango County Economic Development Authority.

Abraxas escapees no longer in area, police say

Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the local area, as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.