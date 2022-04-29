St. Stephen students celebrate Arbor Day

St. Stephen School students helped plant two Eastern redbud trees in front of St. Stephen School on Thursday to celebrate Arbor Day. Helping the students are Oil City public works employees Garret Shaw and Sam Bucholz, as well as Ty Ryen (right) from the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources.
Jay Lindemuth from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources helps St. Stephen School student Dragun Moon try on his wildfire fighting gear while Smokey the Bear shows his support. Lindemuth told the students this is the worst time of year for wildfires, so they should be on high alert.
Photos by Laura O’Neil
By Laura O'Neil
St. Stephen School students give high-fives to Smokey the Bear Thursday afternoon in celebration of Arbor Day.
St. Stephen School students Bria Pertz (center) and Cataley Winters (right) pretend to be leaves as they learn about the parts of a tree.
Ty Ryen of the Department of Conservation and Natural resources talks to St. Stephen School students about different types of seeds.
Close to 50 firefighters and elected officials attended the second joint meeting of the Oil City and Franklin city councils on Wednesday to discuss moving forward with a state funded study of the fire service situation in parts or all of Venango County.
Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City opened its doors in 1897 after its founding by Swedish immigrants, and the congregation will celebrate the church’s 125-year anniversary during the 11 a.m. service this Sunday.
Cranberry School Board members addressed several issues at their meeting this week, including a possible tax increase for school district residents, the condition of the baseball field and the elementary school schedule.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Candidates for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat charged into Monday night’s live-televised prime-time debate with extra incentive to attack Mehmet Oz after the celebrity heart surgeon received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the highest-level visit to the country’s capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia’s invasion.
WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 vaccinations are at a critical juncture as companies test whether new approaches like combination shots or nasal drops can keep up with a mutating coronavirus — even though it’s not clear if changes are needed.
The Venango County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner was one of late Chairman Martha “Marty” Breene’s annual projects to organize, as she brought in numerous GOP candidates for state and federal office to the annual event.
A second joint public meeting of Oil City and Franklin’s city councils to discuss regionalization and funding opportunities for fire and EMS services in Venango County, specifically in the central part of the county, is coming up next week.
HARRISBURG (AP) — More than two years after he started work on it, Gov. Tom Wolf is set to enact the centerpiece of his plan to fight climate change, making Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy — but it might be a short-lived victory.
HARRISBURG (AP) — The first live-televised prime-time debate between leading candidates for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat exposed differences between the rivals Thursday, as they seized opportunities to attack each other.
Plans to build a Veterans Affairs clinic by Home Depot in Cranberry, including putting a CATA bus stop on Route 322 in front of the clinic, were the focus of discussion at Tuesday’s Venango County Regional Planning Commission meeting.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.
How to take the next steps toward redeveloping 100 Seneca, the former Mellon Bank building in Oil City, was the focus of a long, intense discussion at Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Venango County Economic Development Authority.
Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the local area, as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.