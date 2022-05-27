Art brings hope

Staff members and others admire the artwork at the “Stamp out Stigma” art show presented by the UPMC Northwest Behavioral Health Unit at the hospital cafeteria on Thursday.

 By Laura O’Neil

Photographs taken during the last lunar eclipse with guest appearances from Mercury and Venus hanged in the window.

Stickers, paintings, crocheted hats, magnets and T-shirts joined them on a long table.

LAURA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at lauraoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8357.

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Scores of outboard boats will converge on Justus Lake this weekend as the Two Mile Run Regatta returns to Two Mile Run County Park for its silver anniversary.

About 150 cyclists to race through region

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A brand-new event will pedal its way into Titusville on Saturday, when more than 150 cyclists — from as far south as Florida, as far west as Michigan and as far north as Vermont — come to participate in the first Roughneck Gravel Roubaix.

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A shared history of oil on two distant continents brought Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. to the Pennsylvania Oil Region on Wednesday for a tour of Drake Well, near Titusville, and several other locations in Oil City and Franklin.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when th…

Teen dies in ATV crash

According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.

Valley Grove OKs tax increase

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The Valley Grove School Board on Monday evening did something it has not done in six years — approve a tax increase.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a stri…

15 reported dead in Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The death toll continued to climb late Tuesday afternoon as a result of a school shooting at a Texas elementary school. Gov. Greg Abbott says the death toll has reached 15.

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City School Board on Monday night gave its OK to a tentative budget with no tax increase and approved renaming the high school athletic complex to honor former coach Duane “Pat” Patterson.

  • Kara O'Neil

It was a mild spring day with intermittent clouds when about a dozen volunteers scaled Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City Monday to place around 2,000 flags on the graves of veterans.

Shippenville firefighters quickly brought a structure fire under control this afternoon at 8555 Main St., Shippenville. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the residential fire has not yet been determined. Firefighters from Knox and Clarion assisted. Route 322 was closed at t…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed thei…

LANCASTER (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest, has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke, his wife and his campaign said Sunday.

Fertigs Community Center on Saturday hosted its first-ever First Responders for Kids, an event spearheaded by Laura Shreffler, a member of the center who wanted to organize something for first responders in Fertigs because there is spacious parking at the center.

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

This summer, both furry friends and their humans will be able to sit and enjoy the beautiful views at Two Mile Run County Park thanks to a memorial bench that will be erected by the DukeFest team in honor of Penny Haylett Minnick.

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

Keystone schools to look at tax hike

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — The Keystone School Board this week gave its tentative approval to a $17,530,919 million budget for the 2022-23 school year, but stopped short of setting tax rates for the upcoming year. That decision will be made next month.

Update: Missing Clarion man found

  • Updated

Clarion state police said 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, was found safe after he had been reported missing Sunday. It was not clear when he was found.

Judge halts bridge tolling plans, for now

HARRISBURG (AP) — A judge has ordered a temporary halt to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding Wednesday with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as both illegal and unconstitutional.

HARRISBURG (AP) — Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick spent Wednesday essentially tied in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested race for the Republican nomination to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. It’s also expected to be among the party’s most …

  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

Venango County Human Services Administrator Marie Plumer said the closing of Turning Point and the Freedom Center in 2018 meant the loss of approximately 120 beds, leaving the 15-bed Oil Region Recovery in Franklin as the only detox, inpatient facility in the county.

  • Helen Fielding, Kara O'Neil

Despite a sunny and pleasant day, there was only a trickling of people showing up in the Oil City and Cranberry precincts around lunchtime on Tuesday to cast their votes in the primary election.