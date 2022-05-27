Photographs taken during the last lunar eclipse with guest appearances from Mercury and Venus hanged in the window.
Stickers, paintings, crocheted hats, magnets and T-shirts joined them on a long table.
Scores of outboard boats will converge on Justus Lake this weekend as the Two Mile Run Regatta returns to Two Mile Run County Park for its silver anniversary.
A brand-new event will pedal its way into Titusville on Saturday, when more than 150 cyclists — from as far south as Florida, as far west as Michigan and as far north as Vermont — come to participate in the first Roughneck Gravel Roubaix.
A shared history of oil on two distant continents brought Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. to the Pennsylvania Oil Region on Wednesday for a tour of Drake Well, near Titusville, and several other locations in Oil City and Franklin.
Clarion state police said two Clarion residents died in a motorcycle accident on Route 322 in Clarion Township, north of Liberty Street, late Wednesday evening.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when th…
Memorial Day observances and solemn services will be held across the area this weekend and Monday. Here is a rundown of the events:
They say everything is bigger in Texas.
Pinched for space, many county governments are forced to pay for office space on the local rental market at a high cost — except in Clarion County, which has found a way to turn an expense into income.
According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.
Cindy Callihan, Clarion County’s director of elections, is waiting to hear from the state on whether she will need to conduct a recount.
The Valley Grove School Board on Monday evening did something it has not done in six years — approve a tax increase.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a stri…
It was a perfect spring day earlier this month — pleasantly warm without a cloud in the sky.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The death toll continued to climb late Tuesday afternoon as a result of a school shooting at a Texas elementary school. Gov. Greg Abbott says the death toll has reached 15.
The Franklin Area School District’s 3-month-old search for a new superintendent is over.
The Oil City School Board on Monday night gave its OK to a tentative budget with no tax increase and approved renaming the high school athletic complex to honor former coach Duane “Pat” Patterson.
It was a mild spring day with intermittent clouds when about a dozen volunteers scaled Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City Monday to place around 2,000 flags on the graves of veterans.
Adjusting to life with a newborn typically entails parents welcoming their new family member while also trying to get enough sleep, managing late-night feedings and often balancing working full time.
Shippenville firefighters quickly brought a structure fire under control this afternoon at 8555 Main St., Shippenville. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the residential fire has not yet been determined. Firefighters from Knox and Clarion assisted. Route 322 was closed at t…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed thei…
LANCASTER (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest, has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke, his wife and his campaign said Sunday.
Fertigs Community Center on Saturday hosted its first-ever First Responders for Kids, an event spearheaded by Laura Shreffler, a member of the center who wanted to organize something for first responders in Fertigs because there is spacious parking at the center.
This summer, both furry friends and their humans will be able to sit and enjoy the beautiful views at Two Mile Run County Park thanks to a memorial bench that will be erected by the DukeFest team in honor of Penny Haylett Minnick.
Cranberry Township crash
Franklin state police said a 10-year old boy on a dirt bike was injured at the intersection of Seneca Hemlock Road and Kennerdell Road in Rockland Township at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount to decide the winner of the contest between heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.
Employees with Snider Recreation in Ohio who are working directly through Bear Playgrounds in Mars were installing new equipment Friday at the Rocky Grove playground.
The “Sounds of Summer” concert series will return to Bandstand Park in Franklin on Thursday evenings beginning next month.
A Cranberry High School student who participates in the Venango County eAcademy won first place in the academy’s Demo Day on Thursday at Clarion University’s Venango Campus in Oil City.
KNOX — The Keystone School Board this week gave its tentative approval to a $17,530,919 million budget for the 2022-23 school year, but stopped short of setting tax rates for the upcoming year. That decision will be made next month.
There was lots going on Wednesday in Tionesta at the West Forest school.
An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel was held for court Thursday.
Clarion state police said 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, was found safe after he had been reported missing Sunday. It was not clear when he was found.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A judge has ordered a temporary halt to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding Wednesday with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as both illegal and unconstitutional.
Oil City School District leaders have been asked to consider renaming the high school football field in honor of “once in a lifetime” teacher and coach Duane “Pat” Patterson.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick spent Wednesday essentially tied in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested race for the Republican nomination to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. It’s also expected to be among the party’s most …
Venango County Human Services Administrator Marie Plumer said the closing of Turning Point and the Freedom Center in 2018 meant the loss of approximately 120 beds, leaving the 15-bed Oil Region Recovery in Franklin as the only detox, inpatient facility in the county.
Despite a sunny and pleasant day, there was only a trickling of people showing up in the Oil City and Cranberry precincts around lunchtime on Tuesday to cast their votes in the primary election.
