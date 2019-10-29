Melissa Downes, director of Women and Gender Studies at Clarion University, gives a brief history of the Take Back The Night campaign Monday at Clarion University's Gemmell Student Complex. "It's 44 years later, the night should be ours by now." (By Richard Sayer)
Marlene Austin, executive director of PASSAGES, speaks to the crowd Monday night at Clarion University's Gemmell Student Complex. Sexual violence still exists, because we allow it to exist. (By Richard Sayer)
Students and faculty gather in a circle with glow sticks for a moment of silence Monday at Clarion University's Gemmell Student Complex. (By Richard Sayer)
PASSAGES set up a table with brochures, pens and these pins Monday night at Clarion University's Gemmell Student Complex. (By Richard Sayer)
CLARION - The students stood in a circle, each one holding a glow stick; each glow stick representing a victim of domestic abuse or sexual assault.
"I think Take Back the Night is important not only on the campus but everywhere," said Melissa Downes, a professor of English and modern languages and the director of the Women's and Gender Studies program at Clarion University.