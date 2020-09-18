Nancy Guth of Henrys Bend purchases a sweet roll and some corn Thursday from Mike Deets and Jim Huff (right) at the Deets Sugarhouse stand at the Oil City farmers market on Central Avenue. (By Dillon Provenza)
Stands along the Central Avenue sidewalk at the Oil City farmers market were busy earlier this season. The stands sold a variety of goods ranging from produce to handmade crafts. (Photo contributed by Kathy Bailey)
As the farmers market season winds down in an untraditional year, farm stands continue to sell produce while it's still in supply.
Franklin and Oil City both had late starts to farmers markets due to COVID-19. Franklin began in May and Oil City started in June, about a month later than each city's markets would typically start up.