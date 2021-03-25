A local junkyard owner's appeals against litigation filed by Cranberry Township were rejected Wednesday by state Commonwealth Court judges in Harrisburg.

Randy Spencer, who owns a junkyard at the intersection of Route 322 and Deep Hollow Road, had appealed an injunctive case and zoning enforcement actions filed by the township in 2019.

Front Page

WASHINGTON (AP) - More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time s…

Tri-county area adds 9 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced nine cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX - People normally avoid crashing their cars, but Knox residents and demolition derby drivers Ken Kiskaden and Jay Nugent spend their summer intentionally wrecking theirs.

Expanded summer school gets OK

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Franklin School Board members approved an expanded summer school program for high school students at their meeting Monday.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

After being severely damaged in a fire last month, a longtime Seneca landmark, the Log Cabin restaurant, was torn down on Monday.

$3M in rental and utilities aid available

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Venango County Human Services has received $3 million in federal grant money through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to assist county residents who qualify with rent and utilities.

  • By LEANDRO ARISTEGUIETA Contributing writer

Editor's note: The writer is a Clarion University senior who is majoring in both history and communications. He also worked as an intern for the newspaper.

CDC changes school guidance

NEW YORK (AP) - Students can safely sit just 3 feet apart in the classroom as long as they wear face masks, but should be kept the usual 6 feet away from one another at sporting events, assemblies, lunch or chorus practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxi…

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

The Franklin Police Department is deploying a new gadget straight out of a Batman comic book that is designed to help keep officers and subjects safer without the use of deadly force.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

First responders early Friday evening spent about an hour rescuing a man who had been trapped in a storm sewage pipe in Franklin for several days.

Man pulled from sewer in Franklin

Rescuers said they pulled a man from a sewer at the corner of Elk and 15th streets who had been stuck there since Tuesday. There was no immediate word as to his condition. For more information, see tomorrow's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's January unemployment rate was up from December and - for the most part - is above both the statewide and U.S. seasonally adjusted averages of 7.3% and 6.3%, respectively.

WASHINGTON (AP) - With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, the White House announced on Thursday the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with millions of lifesavin…

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The new Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City is nearing its substantial completion date of March 31.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

McNerney's, a popular St. Patrick's Day tavern in Oil City, was down to takeout meals only on Wednesday, but not down on its luck.

State funds won't offer much help for Venango County

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

The state announced this week that $5 million will be available for distribution among 13 counties affected by the recent and scheduled closures of state-run facilities, but the funds will offer little relief to Venango County in the long run.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Seneca's fire chief is recommending caution before burning after his department extinguished a brush fire that burned nearly an acre Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township.

Don't throw 'caution to the wind'

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Local medical personnel are optimistic that COVID-19 vaccines are leading to a "new normal," but they also say it's too early for anyone to let their guard down in the fight against the virus.

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

A group of Franklin High School art students have the chance to bring thousands of dollars home to their school district by participating in the "Vans Custom Culture" contest.

State House sights focus on radar

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - If a bill in the state House of Representatives becomes law, the use of radar could be greatly expanded among law enforcement.

Clarion, Venango add 6 combined cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.