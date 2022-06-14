WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president seemed “detached from reality” and kept clinging to outlandish theories to stay in pow…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers on Sunday announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings, a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.
MARIENVILLE — Bigfoot was seen almost everywhere in Marienville over the past three days. The elusive mammal was seen on pottery, T-shirts, paintings and crafts of all sorts. There was even a 7-foot-tall live Bigfoot.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was told the same thing over and over, by his campaign team, the data crunchers, and a steady stream of lawyers, investigators and inner-circle allies: There was no voting fraud that could have tipped the 2020 presidential election.
After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Diplomas were received, tassels were flipped from right to left, and mortarboards were tossed at the Rocky Grove High School graduation ceremony Wednesday evening on the Valley Grove Elementary School soccer field.
CLARION — Two longtime buildings along Main Street in Clarion will soon be cleared away — the former Dan Smith’s Candy store and the former Paul A. Weaver Jewelry store — but a new concept in downtown development and community sustainability is planned for this summer.
Rocky Grove High School sophomores were given a reality check this week concerning their future finances based on the career path they would like to pursue, how many kids they want to have and where they want to live.
It was about two years ago when award-winning filmmaker David Grabias heard about Polk State Center. Since then, the future of the Venango County facility — about 2,500 miles from his Los Angeles home — has become “personal” to him.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick conceded the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, ending his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the deficit.