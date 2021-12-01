HARRISBURG (AP) — An order requiring masks inside Pennsylvania’s K-12 schools and child care facilities will remain in place while the state Supreme Court considers Gov. Tom Wolf’s appeal of a lawsuit that overturned the mandate, the high court ruled Tuesday.

The justices in a 5-1 decision put on hold a lower-court order that said the mask mandate would not remain in place as litigation over it continued. If the justices hadn’t acted, the mask mandate would have ended on Saturday.

Omicron brings vaccine inequality 'home to roost'
LONDON (AP) — The emergence of the new omicron variant and the world’s desperate and likely futile attempts to keep it at bay are reminders of what scientists have warned for months: The coronavirus will thrive as long as vast parts of the world lack vaccines.

PennDOT outlines Clarion County road projects
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — PennDOT is continuing to plan for the replacement of the Canoe Creek Bridge on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, and the highway department is also targeting other projects in the county.

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it’s not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versio…

Update: PennDOT lifts speed restriction on Interstate 80

  • Updated

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it has lifted the 45-mph speed restriction on Interstate 80 in Venango and Mercer counties, which was prompted by the winter weather late this afternoon and early evening.

Lutheran churches provide 350 Thanksgiving dinners
  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Volunteers from Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches in Oil City, with help from the community, teamed up again Thursday to prepare and deliver about 350 full Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and homebound in the area.

Clarion County budget trims taxes

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion County commissioners gave county residents something to be thankful about Wednesday as they rolled out their proposed 2022 budget with a tax decrease of half a mill.

Fighting gas prices, U.S. to release 50M barrels of oil
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America’s strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

Questions remain about state GOP's election investigation

HARRISBURG (AP) — Many questions remained unanswered Tuesday as to what Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate can accomplish from what they call a “forensic investigation” into last year’s presidential election now that they have hired a contractor that has not indicated any experience in elections.

Hasson renovation work moving forward

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday from Hasson Heights elementary principal Matt Siembida about the ongoing renovations at the school.

Parnell loses custody battle, suspends campaign
HARRISBURG (AP) — Sean Parnell, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Monday suspended his campaign after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children in which the judge said he believed allegations of abuse by Parnell’s estra…

Preliminary injunction sought in Polk, White Haven case

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

The lawsuit in the state centers case against defendants Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Human Services continues with a motion for preliminary injunction, filed Thursday by attorney Tom York on behalf of the plaintiffs.