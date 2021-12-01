HARRISBURG (AP) — An order requiring masks inside Pennsylvania’s K-12 schools and child care facilities will remain in place while the state Supreme Court considers Gov. Tom Wolf’s appeal of a lawsuit that overturned the mandate, the high court ruled Tuesday.
The justices in a 5-1 decision put on hold a lower-court order that said the mask mandate would not remain in place as litigation over it continued. If the justices hadn’t acted, the mask mandate would have ended on Saturday.
LONDON (AP) — The emergence of the new omicron variant and the world’s desperate and likely futile attempts to keep it at bay are reminders of what scientists have warned for months: The coronavirus will thrive as long as vast parts of the world lack vaccines.
Almost a year after a car crash left him seriously injured, Rocky Grove senior Jake Hellem has completed all the training to earn his yellow helmet that signifies he is a full-fledged member of the Rocky Grove fire department.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it’s not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versio…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it has lifted the 45-mph speed restriction on Interstate 80 in Venango and Mercer counties, which was prompted by the winter weather late this afternoon and early evening.
Volunteers from Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches in Oil City, with help from the community, teamed up again Thursday to prepare and deliver about 350 full Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and homebound in the area.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world raced Friday to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent.
NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday released the priorities for drawing Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts given to him by panel he picked, signaling that he is ready to start discussions with Republicans who control the Legislature.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America’s strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Many questions remained unanswered Tuesday as to what Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate can accomplish from what they call a “forensic investigation” into last year’s presidential election now that they have hired a contractor that has not indicated any experience in elections.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Sean Parnell, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Monday suspended his campaign after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children in which the judge said he believed allegations of abuse by Parnell’s estra…
Mary Jeanne Gavin, the Community Services of Venango County executive director who was the heart and soul of the Friends for Food effort, passed away just several hours before the annual Thanksgiving food distribution on Saturday morning.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV driver sped through a police line and into a parade of Christmas marchers on Sunday, hitting more than 20 adults and children in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
The lawsuit in the state centers case against defendants Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Human Services continues with a motion for preliminary injunction, filed Thursday by attorney Tom York on behalf of the plaintiffs.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.