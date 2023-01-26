HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania has enacted a statewide drinking water limit on two forms of highly toxic chemicals, nicknamed “forever chemicals.”

The rule, published earlier this month in the official register of state government agency actions, sets a limit of 14 parts per trillion for perfluorooctanoic acid and 18 parts per trillion for perfluorooctane sulfonic acid.

Winter mix returns
Winter mix returns

Local residents went out Wednesday morning armed with snow brushes and shovels after an overnight snowfall draped houses, trees, driveways and, of course, cars in at least an inch of snow.

Mass attacks report calls for community, workplace action

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection betw…

Company optimistic about plans for Polk staff, residents

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A plan for Pittsburgh-based corporation Verland to transition Polk State Center residents to “signature homes” in Venango County while providing jobs to Polk employees has sparked much interest among families of residents and current staff members.

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.

Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior Democrats, dismayed by a steady stream of startling disclosures, expressed criticism Sunday of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president and disappointment that the White House has not been more forthcoming with the public.

'Here again': Abortion activists rally 50 years after Roe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — From beach cities to snow-covered streets, abortion supporters rallied by the thousands on Sunday to demand protections for reproductive rights and mark the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that established federal protection…

Schools face pressure to take harder line on discipline

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — As kids’ behavior reaches crisis points after the stress and isolation of pandemic shutdowns, many schools are facing pressure from critics to rethink their approaches to discipline — including policies intended to reduce suspensions and expulsions.

Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government bumped up against its debt limit Thursday, prompting the Treasury Department to take “extraordinary” accounting steps to avoid default — as friction between President Joe Biden and House Republicans raised concern about whether the U.S. can sidestep an e…

Polk trial still scheduled, but center emptier by the day

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A last-ditch trial in response to a lawsuit filed to halt the closure of the Polk and White Haven state centers is still scheduled next month, but the state has been steadily moving Polk residents to other housing situations, with or without consent of their guardians.

2 men accused in robbery going through court system

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

One man was held for court last week and another man is facing a preliminary hearing Wednesday in connection with an incident last summer in Frenchcreek Township in which police say the men broke into a home and tied up and robbed the couple that lives there.

Biden: Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden made a historical pilgrimage Sunday to “America’s freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, saying democracy was at a perilous moment and that the civil rights leader’s life and legacy “show us the way and we should pay attention.”

Transition plan advancing for Polk Center residents

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

With the possible closure of Polk State Center getting closer, a plan for Pittsburgh-based corporation Verland to transition Polk residents to “signature homes” in Venango County while providing jobs to the center’s employees is moving forward.