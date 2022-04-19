Election logo

The Pennsylvania primary election is four weeks from today on May 17, and interest remains focused on the crowded races for governor and U.S. Senate, particularly on Republican ballots.

Meanwhile, two U.S. House representatives whose new districts includes parts of Venango County and the state House member who represents the county are all running unopposed on Republican ballots for re-election.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

Officer answered noise complaint before Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH (AP) — An officer answered a noise complaint at a Pittsburgh house where a party was going on about an hour and a half before gunfire broke out at the gathering, police said Monday after the weekend shooting that left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight other people wounded.

State primary election about a month away
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Pennsylvania primary election is four weeks from today on May 17, and interest remains focused on the crowded races for governor and U.S. Senate, particularly on Republican ballots.

Venango gas prices still below region's average

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — For the second consecutive week in the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where the average price of gasoline is below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.20, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

OC Middle School We Care curriculum focus of discussion
  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members said Monday they have received emails from parents of Oil City Middle School students regarding worksheets sixth- and eighth-grade students had done in class about sexual harassment that discussed gender identity and transgenderism.

No one injured in Sugarcreek area fire

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

No one was hurt in a Sugarcreek area house fire on Friday evening in which eight fire departments were dispatched, but the family lost a dog and a cat to the blaze, according to Utica Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Deeter.

State police seek 2 Abraxas escapees

Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 this morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

No one was hurt in a Sugarcreek area house fire on Friday evening in which eight fire departments were dispatched, but the family lost a dog and a cat to the blaze, according to Utica Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad Deeter.

Anti-toll group plans Harrisburg protest
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition has announced plans for a rally in Harrisburg to reiterate its opposition to the state’s plan to tax nine new bridges in the commonwealth, including those on Interstate 80 in both Clarion and Jefferson counties.

Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through

WASHINGTON (AP) — With his sweeping domestic agenda on hold and images of horror in Ukraine dominating headlines, President Joe Biden is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans at a time when many feel the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Clarion Borough drainage project to proceed

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION — Clarion Borough — not the Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority — will move ahead with repairs of a sinkhole and drainage along North First Avenue.

Franklin Easter Egg hunt rescheduled

The Franklin Easter Egg hunt in Fountain Park has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. In addition, the photo-op with chicks and bunnies will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the park.

Hope builds on county's bank proposal

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Plans for an infrastructure bank, which would provide municipalities access to money for larger projects at lower interest rates, with the interest partially subsidized by Venango County, has moved to the next level.

No one hurt in fire, explosion in Barkeyville area
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

No one was injured in a fire that was accompanied by multiple explosions at Heath Oil on Route 8, just outside of Barkeyville, early Tuesday morning, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea.

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

MENLO, Iowa (AP) — With inflation at a 40-year high, President Joe Biden journeyed to corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday to announce a modest step aimed at trimming gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon at a limited number of stations by waiving rules that restrict ethanol blending.

Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off smoke grenades and fired a barrage of bullets in a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn, wounding at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the violence.

Efforts to make protective medical gear in U.S. falling flat
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the U.S., sales of window coverings at Halcyon Shades quickly went dark. So the suburban St. Louis business did what hundreds of other small manufacturers did: It pivoted to make protective supplies, with help from an $870,0…

Clarion's student-athlete recognition goes to Neely

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Clarion University basketball player Neely Whitehead was honored as recipient of the John S. Shropshire Award during the school’s 48th Annual Multicultural Student Recognition dinner at the Gemmel Student Center on Saturday evening.

Franklin Easter Egg Hunt postponed

The Franklin Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for 11 a.m. today in Fountain Park, along with the photo opp with chicks, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park, have both been postponed due to wet conditions and will be rescheduled.