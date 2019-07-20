HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced Friday that the state's unemployment rate for June, at 3.8 percent, remains unchanged from its record low set in April.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor Industry, state records go back to 1976.
A department representative told the newspaper on Wednesday that the unemployment rates for individual counties will be announced at the end of the month.
Going back a month, the local seasonally adjusted unemployment rates were: Venango County, 4.4 percent; Clarion County, 4.1; Crawford and Jefferson counties, 4.3; Mercer, 4.5; and Forest, 5.3.
The department said June's national jobless rate, at 3.7 percent, was up one-tenth of a percentage point from May.
In June, the state's 3.8 percent unemployment rate declined by four-tenths of a percentage point from the same time in 2018, and the national rate of 3.7 was down three-tenths over the same period.
Pennsylvania's civilian labor force - the estimated number of residents working or looking for work - was down 2,000 to 6,469,000. Employment rose by 1,000 to a record high, while unemployment declined 2,000 to its lowest level since April 2000.
Total nonfarm jobs were down 1,400 over the month to 6,044,200.
Jobs increased over the month in five of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement from May was an increase of 1,900 jobs in information.
Other supersectors are: mining, logging, construction, financial activities, professional and business services, education and health, and leisure and hospitality.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 40,600, with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors.