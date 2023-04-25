State Supreme Court hopeful: Politics from bench 'must end'

Montgomery County President Judge Carolyn Carluccio, who is seeking the Republican nomination for state Supreme Court justice in the May 16 primary, believes politics has entered Pennsylvania’s courts, and that must end.

“Politics has worked itself into our courts on every level,” said Carluccio, who was in attendance at the Venango County Republican Committee’s recent Spirit of Lincoln Dinner at Wanango Country Club in Reno, where she spoke to the newspaper. “Politics does not belong in our courts, especially in our (state) Supreme Court. We need to seek balance on that court.”

RANDY BARTLEY, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting
Front Page

Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country’s two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations are co…

Closure forces fiscal choices
Front Page

Closure forces fiscal choices

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.

Dying patients protest looming telehealth crackdown
Front Page

Dying patients protest looming telehealth crackdown

WASHINGTON — (AP) At age 93, struggling with the effects of a stroke, heart failure and recurrent cancer, Teri Sheridan was ready to end her life using New Jersey’s law that allows medically assisted suicide — but she was bedbound, too sick to travel.

Free

Coming Monday: Polk State Center economic fallout

When the state announced in August 2019 its plan to close Polk State Center, Polk Borough Council President Jim Miller said he immediately knew council would have its work cut out in figuring out how to make up for the expected shortfall in tax revenue.

5 looking to lead Clarion County speak at forum
Front Page

5 looking to lead Clarion County speak at forum

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News editor

CLARION — It was a candidates night at the Main Street Center in Clarion on Tuesday, as hopefuls for Clarion County commissioner had their respective opportunities to show the public why they are the right candidate to lead the county.

6 seeking to lead Venango County speak of goals
Front Page

6 seeking to lead Venango County speak of goals

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

About 75 people seeking to make an informed decision during the May 16 primary election were on hand at the Scrubgrass Grange to hear six candidates for Venango County commissioner state their positions.

Proposed tax break for cops, teachers, nurses gets criticism
Front Page

Proposed tax break for cops, teachers, nurses gets criticism

HARRISBURG (AP) — A top Republican state lawmaker is giving a withering assessment of a key element of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal, suggesting Monday that the Democrat’s tax incentive to attract more people into Pennsylvania’s ranks of police officers, nurses and teachers will not pa…

Front Page

Franklin looks to expand Honorable Knights program

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Franklin Area School District is looking at expanding its Honorable Knights program into its elementary schools this upcoming school year, district superintendent Eugene Thomas told the school board at its Monday work session.

Front Page

Candidates forum on TheDerrick.com tonight

You can watch and hear candidates for both Venango County commissioner and judge as they answer questions during a public forum that will be livestreamed beginning at 7 p.m. tonight on TheDerrick.com from the Scrubgrass Township Grange.

Front Page

In private, Shapiro's working group on climate change meets

HARRISBURG (AP) — The group tasked by Gov. Josh Shapiro with developing a state-level plan to fight climate change met for the first time this week, a step the Democrat promised to take when he questioned his predecessor’s strategy to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to ad…