HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new fiscal year will begin without a state budget in place, as Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and top Republican lawmakers haltingly worked through Thursday’s deadline to hammer out a roughly $42 billion spending plan whose details were still largely being kept secret.

Negotiators had yet to fully brief rank-and-file lawmakers on any sort of agreement or publish the details of hundreds of pages of budget-related legislation that typically underpin such a spending plan.

State to begin fiscal year without a budget

Court blocks Wolf's tolling plan

Cranberry, Army Corps will study flooding area

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Cranberry Township is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to complete a study of the area around Lower Two Mile Run and Sage Run that was affected by severe flash flooding in July 2019.

Hearings fuel question: Did Trump commit a crime?

Franklin favorite Taste of Talent kicks off
Franklin favorite Taste of Talent kicks off

  • Helen Fielding

Unlike last year, when the kickoff had to be delayed for two weeks due to bad weather, the weather was delightful Wednesday night for the opening of Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition in Bandstand Park.

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

Franklin students' mural draws from local culture
Franklin students' mural draws from local culture

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Anyone who regularly walks through the alleyway between the Barrow-Civic Theatre and Daffin’s Candies between Liberty and Buffalo streets in Franklin will now have something both artistic and historical to gaze upon — a mural of a local Black fife-and-drum corps sheepskin band.

'Beach City Baby' flies to Clarion event
'Beach City Baby' flies to Clarion event

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

SHIPPENVILLE — The “Beach City Baby,” the World War II transport plane which these days is based at Venango Regional Airport, made the third stop of its maiden summer tour on Saturday with a visit to the Clarion Airport for the Knight Cruisers Car Show, an event that benefited the Clarion Ho…

With accounts flush, state budget talks come down to school aid

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

Biden vows fight, assails 'extreme' court ruling

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Keystone district holds tax hike to 1 mill

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — The Keystone School Board earlier this week approved a 1-mill real estate tax increase, looking to keep ahead of underway projects and pending heating repairs.

Pullin' 4 A Purpose benefit keeps paying it forward

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Three years after one family’s truck and tractor benefit pull helped part of their friends’ medical expenses vanish in a puff of exhaust, Western PA Pullin’ 4 A Purpose continues to pay it forward to families in need.

State USDA Rural Development director tours area
State USDA Rural Development director tours area

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The sun shone brightly and the weather was clear for a good look at what has been happening in northwest Pennsylvania as Bob Morgan, state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, visited the Oil Region for a tour on Tuesday.