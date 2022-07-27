Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity looks at a picture of a site in Alaska where a shelter made by Pepro was installed to protect electronic equipment. Garrity toured the Pepro facility in Oil City on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity looks at a picture of a site in Alaska where a shelter made by Pepro was installed to protect electronic equipment. Garrity toured the Pepro facility in Oil City on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH — For the third consecutive week, the average price of gasoline in Venango County is below the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $4.59, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who was killed when a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh confirmed to the newspaper late Sunday evening that one person died after a tree came down in Sandycreek Township during a storm that swept through the area early Sunday afternoon. She provided no further information other than to confirm the fatality.
The weekend temperatures were sweltering and a storm swept through on Sunday, but neither heat nor unsettled weather could deny Oil Heritage Festival attendees the fun and festivities of the final two days of the four-day event.
Venango County 911 said injuries were reported after a storm-damaged tree fell and struck two trailers in Sandycreek Township on Maplewood Drive in Idlewood trailer park at 1:23 p.m. Sunday. No further information was available regarding the injuries.
The Oil Heritage Festival just wouldn’t be the same without Col. Edwin Drake’s presence around town, and the man who has donned the Col. Drake persona every year since the first festival in 1979 was honored Thursday night.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro brought his campaign for governor to Oil City on Tuesday, and the Democrat told voters they “have the power” to shape Pennsylvania’s future with their vote in an election year when “all is on the line.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army is significantly cutting the total number of soldiers it expects to have in the force over the next two years, as the U.S. military faces what a top general called “unprecedented challenges” in bringing in recruits.
An extensive renovation project at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City that started last year is continuing with the replacement of the parking lot and significant updates to the interior of the building.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning inves…