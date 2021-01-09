HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania on Friday released an updated coronavirus vaccine plan that makes more people eligible for shots in the initial phases of the rollout.

Health care workers and nursing home residents remain at the front of the line, followed by people 75 years and older and "essential workers" like police officers, grocery store clerks and teachers.

Democrats want impeachment
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats in Congress laid out plans Friday for swift impeachment of President Donald Trump, demanding decisive, immediate action to ensure an "unhinged" commander in chief can't add to the damage they say he's been inflicting in his final days in office.

Fallout continues in wake of Capitol rampage
WASHINGTON (AP) - The violent siege of the Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters forced painful new questions across government Thursday - about his fitness to remain in office for two more weeks, the ability of the police to secure the complex and the future of the Republican Party…

Violent protesters storm Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) - A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

Trump: 'Remember this day forever!'
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump appeared to excuse the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters Wednesday, hours after they stormed the symbol of American democracy in an effort to disrupt the formalization of his electoral defeat.

Biden calls on mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday for the restoration of “just simple decency” as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election in which Biden won the White House.

Chamber to honor 'heroes'
  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The COVID-19 pandemic, a siege that has disrupted families, businesses, schools, social services and more, has spurred the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce to launch a new initiative designed to honor everyday heroes.

Georgia counts ballots with U.S. Senate control in balance

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia officials counted the final votes of the nation's turbulent 2020 election season early Wednesday as polls closed in two critical races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

OC back to in-person learning

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members voted Tuesday at a special meeting to send all district students back to school in person on Monday.

Happy to be back
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A new year led to another reopening of area YMCAs on Monday as state mandated COVID-19-related closures were lifted.

Browns best Steelers
Pittsburgh was unable to keep Cleveland out of the NFL playoffs on Sunday as the Steelers lost to the Browns, 24-22, in their regular season finale in Ohio.

Clarion hit by surprise snowfall

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A weather system that had been expected to coat the region with a minimal amount of snow on Sunday ended up dumping several inches in the Clarion area, resulting in difficult driving conditions.

Fire and ice
  • From staff reports

Oil City residents braved the cold Thursday to celebrate the new year with the city's First Night festivities.

GOP torn over Trump's Electoral College challenge

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's extraordinary challenge of his election defeat by President-elect Joe Biden is becoming a defining moment for the Republican Party before next week's joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results.

Thompson: $2,000 'just reckless'
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

President Donald Trump last month sought to provide most Americans with $2,000 each in the recently passed $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, but many House and Senate Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, were against doing so.

No newspaper today
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Happy New Year!

Let's look ahead to a better 2021
  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The simple salutation of "Happy New Year" has taken on a whole new meaning this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the struggling economy and the brutal mishmash of politics.

Some lockdowns will end Monday
HARRISBURG (AP) - Additional restrictions that were imposed in Pennsylvania almost three weeks ago to combat the COVID-19 pandemic will expire as expected on Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.