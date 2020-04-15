State's virus cases exceed 25,000

Karen Rich, who had been hospitalized for COVID-19, is wheeled through Butler Memorial Hospital after her discharge on Tuesday. Rich, a Butler resident, was the hospital's first patient on a ventilator and had been in the hospital for nearly a month, according to BHS. To see a video of Rich as the hospital staff bids her farewell, go to TheDerrick.com. (Photo courtesy of Butler Health System)
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed there are 1,146 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 25,345.
The only area county with a new positive case is Mercer, which now has 44. However, Butler County reported its fifth death, which is included in the 60 new deaths reported by the department. Statewide, there are 584 virus-related deaths.