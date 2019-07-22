Status of OC Catholic church changes

The status of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Oil City has changed.
The Rev. John Miller, pastor of St. Stephen and St. Joseph parishes in Oil City, announced Saturday that the Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, has relegated Assumption to "profane but not sordid use," according to a press release from the Catholic Diocese of Erie.
Persico's decision came after consultation with the presbyteral council, the press release said.
The technical designation refers to the canon law process by which a bishop removes the blessing or consecration of a church building, according to the press release.
Through that process, the building ceases to be reserved for divine worship, and therefore, can be used for non-religious purposes, the press release said.
The same process is described elsewhere as "reducing a church to secular but not unbecoming use," according to the press release. This language helps clarify that the term "profane" means secular or non-religious, while "sordid" means unbecoming or inappropriate, the press release said.
The designation is the result of a process that occurs when a pastor, with the support of the parish finance council and parish pastoral council, determines a church building can no longer be maintained for any of a variety of reasons, the press release said.
Announcements this weekend during Masses at St. Stephen and St. Joseph indicated the designation change for Assumption is a necessary step in a process to put the church building up for sale.
The most recent change for the Assumption parish occurred in February 2017, when the diocese implemented a series of parish mergers and partnerships as a result of a pastoral planning initiative.
At that time, Assumption and Our Lady Help of Christians Parish were merged into St. Joseph Parish, and Assumption and Help of Christians lost their status as parish churches.
Sunday Masses have not been celebrated in either Assumption or Help of Christians since that time, and the churches have largely been used only for personal devotion and for funerals.
The pastoral planning process involving parishes that was completed in 2017 was designed to allow parishes to evaluate their own situations going forward, and to make recommendations at the local level.
Assumption history
The history of the Assumption BVM Church in Oil City dates back about 120 years.
In the 1890s, a group of Polish-speaking Catholics in Oil City petitioned Erie Diocese Bishop John E. Fitmaurice for the creation of a personal parish. On April 3, 1899, Fitmaurice erected Assumption BVM for them and their descendants.
The parish itself had no territory, but the parish church was located within the confines of St. Joseph parish on the North Side of the Allegheny River and was dedicated Sept. 3, 1899.
The current church building on Pulaski Street was blessed Jan. 7, 1907.
Throughout the 20th century and into this century, Assumption continued to serve the spiritual needs of Oil City-area Catholics of Polish heritage.
Assumption and St. Venantius parishes shared a pastor for several years until 2005. Pastors from St. Joseph then served as non-resident administrators at Assumption until the February 2017 changes.