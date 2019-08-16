Jim Felix, of Pittsburgh, brought his Elvis act to the Tionesta Indian Festival for the 14th year in a row and performed Thursday under the canopy on the basketball courts. Felix is a favorite among many of the annual visitors to the festival. (By Richard Sayer)
Caysen Baney, 4, of Tionesta, goes airborne bouncing down the slide at the Tionesta Indian Festival. Forest Area School District teachers were volunteering to help run the activities for the kids. Forest teacher Erin Brannon said she has taught just about all the kids at the festival. (By Richard Sayer)
Dakota Burkett, 6, of East Hickory, was named the Tionesta Indian Festival Brave on Thursday. His mother said his native American name in Ahote, which means restless one. Alison McLaughlin, 10, of Tionesta, was named Indian Princess. (By Richard Sayer)
Cora Niedzielski, 3, of Baltimore, enjoyed going from one bouncy attraction to the next in the ballfield Thursday at the Tionesta Indian Festival. (By Richard Sayer)
