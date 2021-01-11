Steelers eliminated

WASHINGTON (AP) - With impeachment planning intensifying, two Republican senators, including Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania, want President Donald Trump to resign immediately as efforts mount to prevent Trump from ever again holding elective office in the wake of deadly riots at the Capitol.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
Oil City School Board members, in a complete reversal of a decision they made five days earlier, voted Sunday at a special meeting to keep students in a remote learning model until Tuesday, Jan. 19.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
While the ink has barely dried on the presidential electoral votes counted last week in Washington, preparations are already underway for the next election outing.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - For six defendants who had been accepted into Clarion County Behavioral Health Court, Wednesday, Dec. 16, was graduation day.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats in Congress laid out plans Friday for swift impeachment of President Donald Trump, demanding decisive, immediate action to ensure an "unhinged" commander in chief can't add to the damage they say he's been inflicting in his final days in office.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania on Friday released an updated coronavirus vaccine plan that makes more people eligible for shots in the initial phases of the rollout.
- From staff reports
A former Oil City man who has worked for the U.S. Army for about a dozen years has been honored for his achievements.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Clarion University professor Barry Sweet is used to processing political events with his students.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The violent siege of the Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters forced painful new questions across government Thursday - about his fitness to remain in office for two more weeks, the ability of the police to secure the complex and the future of the Republican Party…
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Moments of great unrest and national tragedy such as 9/11, the Kennedy assassination or Wednesday's insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington can provide a teaching moment.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
Rick Rathfon, chairman of the Clarion County Republican Committee, has been one of the harshest critics of president-elect Joe Biden and the Democratic party.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
A group of local folks who participated in Wednesday's Donald Trump rally in Washington left the area shortly after violence broke out at the Capitol.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump appeared to excuse the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters Wednesday, hours after they stormed the symbol of American democracy in an effort to disrupt the formalization of his electoral defeat.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday for the restoration of “just simple decency” as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election in which Biden won the White House.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced eight new virus-related deaths and 75 additional cases were reported from the tri-county area.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
The COVID-19 pandemic, a siege that has disrupted families, businesses, schools, social services and more, has spurred the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce to launch a new initiative designed to honor everyday heroes.
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia officials counted the final votes of the nation's turbulent 2020 election season early Wednesday as polls closed in two critical races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A bitter dispute erupted on the floor of the Pennsylvania Senate on Tuesday when majority Republicans blocked a Democratic incumbent from being sworn in because his GOP challenger has disputed the razor-thin election results.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Oil City School Board members voted Tuesday at a special meeting to send all district students back to school in person on Monday.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 62 cases of COVID-19.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump called on Republican lawmakers Monday to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when Congress convenes for a joint session this week to confirm the Electoral College vote.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A new year led to another reopening of area YMCAs on Monday as state mandated COVID-19-related closures were lifted.
- By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer
Four Franklin City Council members announced their intent to run for re-election this year during the panel's first meeting of 2021 on Monday.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
Students in Cranberry Area School District will be heading back to the classroom in a week.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 24 cases of COVID-19.
Pittsburgh was unable to keep Cleveland out of the NFL playoffs on Sunday as the Steelers lost to the Browns, 24-22, in their regular season finale in Ohio.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
KNOX - Modern Living Solutions' plan to bring 50 to 130 new manufacturing jobs to Knox received a major boost last week with a $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A weather system that had been expected to coat the region with a minimal amount of snow on Sunday ended up dumping several inches in the Clarion area, resulting in difficult driving conditions.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
The coronavirus relief bill that has been approved by Congress includes much-needed help for the agriculture industry, Congressman Glenn Thompson says.
- From staff reports
Oil City residents braved the cold Thursday to celebrate the new year with the city's First Night festivities.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's extraordinary challenge of his election defeat by President-elect Joe Biden is becoming a defining moment for the Republican Party before next week's joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
President Donald Trump last month sought to provide most Americans with $2,000 each in the recently passed $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, but many House and Senate Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, were against doing so.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
A Franklin man has received a top honor from an industry in which he worked for nearly 50 years.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Happy New Year!
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Dick Thornburgh, who as Pennsylvania governor won plaudits for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as U.S. attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal, has died. He was 88.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
