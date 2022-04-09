Steelers' Haskins fatally struck by vehicle in South Florida

Dwayne Haskins was hoping to compete for the Steelers' starting quarterback job.

 Jacob Kupferman

MIAMI — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning, his agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Authorities say Haskins, 24, was hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway.

Franklin Easter Egg Hunt postponed

The Franklin Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for 11 a.m. today in Fountain Park, along with the photo opp with chicks, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the park, have both been postponed due to wet conditions and will be rescheduled.

Parade features Nicolas Cage
Parade features Nicolas Cage

Today's edition of Parade magazine contains a feature story on actor Nicolas Cage. He talks about his upbringing as "a Hollywood kid" and his eclectic acting career. Cage's newest film, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," comes to theaters April 22. Parade can be found at TheDerrick.c…

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile hit a train station in eastern Ukraine where thousands had gathered Friday, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a new, looming Russian offensive, Ukrainian authorities said.

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice
Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his promised effort to diversify the high court.

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at …

Area gasoline prices about at same level as region
Area gasoline prices about at same level as region

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area this week is on par, or slightly above or below the western Pennsylvania average of $4.28, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Franklin's annual Easter egg hunt set for Saturday

  • From staff reports

Once again, the holiday tradition that always puts a smile on kids’ faces on a spring day will make its “comeback” to Franklin. The annual Easter egg hunt is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fountain Park.

Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets, buildings and yards strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range.

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving beh…

'A new challenge'
'A new challenge'

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

When she stepped down from her position as director of the Franklin Retail & Business Association at the end of December to spend more time with her husband and two young children, Jess Carroll didn’t have plans to start working again until the fall.

Talks to end Russia-Ukraine war continue

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.

Parade magazine is new feature
Parade magazine is new feature

The Parade entertainment magazine is returning to the newspaper as a weekly feature, starting today. This week’s edition includes a Q&A with actor Mandy Patinkin, who is the voice of Benjamin Franklin in a PBS feature on the Founding Father. There also is a guide on “How to Buy Green” an…

Cranberry students present on technology programs
Cranberry students present on technology programs

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Cranberry Area High School auditorium earlier this week was filled with the whirring sound of drones and robots, as students, teachers, families and board members gathered there to learn about the school’s technology programs.