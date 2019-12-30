Steelers miss playoffs

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs leaves the field Sunday after the Steelers' 28-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the season finale. The Steelers missed the NFL playoffs for the second straight year, but even a win over the Ravens wouldn't have helped as the Tennessee Titans rolled to a 35-14 victory over the Houston Texans to grab the AFC's final spot. The Steelers finished with three straight losses and an 8-8 record after wining seven of eight games to make a playoff push. See Page 9 for more. (AP)