This group of children couldn't contain their excitement at the sight of a school bus. Though they didn't get a sign, the children remained all smiles until the teachers left the area. (By Sarah Titley)
Franklin High School principal Christina Cohlhepp takes a selfie with one of the signs district employees placed in senior class members' yards. Cohlhepp said before she took the picture she needed photo evidence because her husband wouldn't believe what the group was doing. (By Sarah Titley)
Franklin High School seniors Amie Baker (left) and Hailey Jordan stand in shock after they opened their door Friday morning to reveal a cheering congregation of teachers. (By Sarah Titley)
Franklin School District employees practice social distancing as they pose in front of busses set to take them around to visit each of the district's 121 seniors Friday morning. (By Sarah Titley)
The coronavirus has spawned many vehicle parades in the 44 days Pennsylvania has been shut down, but an event Friday throughout Franklin School District left many baffled.
About 50 teachers, administrators, school board members and staff boarded five busses and a van all decked out in school district colored streamers and balloons to personally deliver a message to all 121 members of the Franklin High School Class of 2020.