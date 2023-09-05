The Great Stoneboro Fair closed out its 155th year Monday. “This year’s fair has had a great turnout. The weather has been fantastic, we only had a bit of rain Thursday, otherwise there’s been clear skies and lots of people,” said fair president Shirley McIntire.
The Great Stoneboro fair is seen from the Spiker Helicopter as it does its rounds, Monday.
Photos by Austin Gray
Carter Rowland, 6, of Fryburg sits with his sister Chelsea, 4, and Stoneboro Fair President Shirley McIntire in the Lil’ Mater golf cart, Monday.
Demolition Derby winner Makenna Saeler, 17, of Grove City visits her cows at the Great Stoneboro Fair on Monday.
The Great Stoneboro Fair closed out its 155th year Monday. “This year’s fair has had a great turnout. The weather has been fantastic, we only had a bit of rain Thursday, otherwise there’s been clear skies and lots of people,” said fair president Shirley McIntire.
Photos by Austin Gray
Vicky McClearn is seen in the Arts Hall at The Great Stoneboro Fair with her best in show quilt, Monday.
Fairgoers are seen enjoying the merry-go-round, Monday, at The Great Stoneboro Fair.
The Great Stoneboro Fair showed no sign of slowing down as it closed out its 155th year Monday.
“This year’s fair has had a great turnout. The weather has been fantastic, we only had a bit of rain Thursday, otherwise there’s been clear skies and lots of people,” said fair president Shirley McIntire.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is considering changing the state’s 2024 presidential primary to an earlier day, although the proposed move may do little to give the state’s voters more say in deciding presidential nominees.
Over the past 14 years, Cranberry Area High School teacher Trisha Dixon has been taking students on mission trips to various parts of the world, where they have provided volunteer services in the name of God.
Valley Grove School Board members on Monday heard from Will Price and Jenny Taylor from the United Way of Venango County about the possibility of bringing the agency’s career counselor program back to the district after an absence of a couple of years.
Just in time for the first day of school today, the Franklin school board approved several transportation items and the transportation program with bus routes, drivers and vehicles at its formal business meeting Monday.
Students across Venango County will head back to school bright and early today for the beginning of a new year, and teachers were gearing up Monday by prepping their rooms and participating in in-service days.
In conjunction with the Festival of the Book, the Oil City Heritage Society held a silent auction of historical items and memorabilia on Saturday to raise funds for the Oil City Library theater restoration effort.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the features that President Joe Biden cited in his plan to bring internet to every home and business in the United States by 2030 was affordability. But an important federal program established to keep broadband costs down for low-income households is set to expire …
HARRISBURG (AP) — A theft ring stole nearly $2 million from bank customers in central Pennsylvania in an elaborate scheme in which the scammers, posing as bank employees, tricked people into giving up their account information, the attorney general’s office said Friday.
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook.
The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for “Coach Pat” was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers’ season-opening football game.
Everyone has been busy the last couple of days at Venango Catholic High School in Oil City as faculty and staff members from VC and St. Stephen Elementary School are getting ready for the new school year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A year ago, Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning: To fight persistently high inflation, the Federal Reserve would continue to sharply raise interest rates, bringing “some pain” in the form of job losses and weaker economic growth.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man facing eviction opened fire at officers from inside a Pittsburgh home Wednesday, shooting down police drones and prompting evacuations in the neighborhood, in a gunbattle and siege that lasted much of the day and ended with authorities saying he was dead.