Storms cause problems in area

This tree came down on Route 322 just past Sugarcreek Drive just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning. PennDOT responded to the call, according to Venango County 911 dispatchers. (Photo by Matt Divan )

Venango County 911 dispatchers stayed busy Friday and Saturday, with multiple reports of flooding and trees blocking the roads due to storms.

Here's a rundown of the chronological responses of fire, police and utility companies to the multiple incidents throughout the weekend.

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Venango County 911 dispatchers stayed busy Friday and Saturday, with multiple reports of flooding and trees blocking the roads due to storms.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Ice cream is returning to the top of the hill in Franklin as the former Dairy Queen location along Route 8 is reopening as Maurer's Brain Freeze.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

A number of local officials, county employees and a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection attended Friday's open house and ribbon cutting for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center near Venango Regional Airport.

Wolf stance not budging on Polk

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Gov. Tom Wolf continues to support the ongoing effort to ensure a safe transition for Polk State Center residents as the date for the planned closure of the Polk and White Haven centers now looms in about 13 months, according to one of his aides.

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

For 20 years, Clarion University's Office of Continuing Education has provided the Kids In College summer enrichment program at the university's Venango Campus in Oil City.

Police chief clarifies policy on tickets

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

During Sugarcreek Borough Council's recent meeting, borough resident Alan Heller expressed concerns over the way borough operations, particularly those of the police department, are conducted.

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Taste of Talent had a rousing kickoff Wednesday after the popular Franklin event was delayed for two straight weeks due to weather.

Pehrsson has additional role

  • From staff reports

The PASSHE Board of Governors on Wednesday appointed Clarion President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson as interim president of California and Bashar Hanna as interim president of Mansfield, according to a Clarion news release.

PASSHE approves integration

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
  • Updated

CLARION - The state by unanimous vote on Wednesday approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities of three institutions each, including Clarion with Edinboro and California.

State OKs university integration plan

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities, including Clarion with Edinboro and California, by a unanimous vote.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Venango County is in the early stages of getting a plan together to dredge part of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park.

Too many fireworks in Franklin?

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Two residents of Elm Street in Franklin attended Monday's Franklin City Council meeting and discussed the nightmare that near-nightly fireworks have caused for them.

HARRISBURG (AP) - With just a year and a half left in office, Gov. Tom Wolf's primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania's public schools - a shift that could carry a price tag of $1 billion.

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

"Everyone has gone so over and above," said Debb Kapp, as she briefed volunteers and pointed passing Jeeps to staging destinations Saturday morning.

  • From staff reports

The annual Emlenton Summer Festival kicked off Friday with several events before the community party swings into high gear today and Sunday.

Polk lawsuit moves forward

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

A lawsuit aimed at stopping the closure of Polk State Center is moving again as pandemic restrictions lift and district courts swing back into session.

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

STRATTANVILLE - Even before World War II ended in 1945, the people of Strattanville erected a monument to those who served in that conflict.