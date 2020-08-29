Storms roar through

A quick-hitting storm moved through the area Thursday evening, and some of the damage occurred in Reno, where part of a tree fell onto this house on Allegheny Boulevard. More storms that lingered into Friday afternoon caused minimal but widespread wind damage. Thursday's activity resulted in multiple downed trees and wires in both Venango and Clarion counties. Some areas were left in the dark for hours as electric crews worked to get power back. A Clarion County 911 dispatcher said several roads were closed over the two days because of fallen debris. More rain is in the forecast today until early afternoon, and a cooler, dry day is expected Sunday with highs in the low 70s. (By Sarah Titley)