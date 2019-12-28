Elliot Hulsizer shows off the tank the middle school team will use to illustrate how bacteria can help eliminate solid waste that now costs Oil City thousands to dispose of properly. (By Richard Sayer)
Students on the Oil City Middle School FIRST Lego League competition team work out some of the bugs Friday as they test their Lego made robot on the skills course. The team is prepping for the Jan. 11 competition in Altoona. (By Richard Sayer)
Chase Sterling lines up the Oil City Middle School robot during Friday's practice session. The students are preparing for the Jan. 11 FIRST Lego League competition in Altoona. (By Richard Sayer)
Oil City Middle School students in the FIRST Lego League competition team found themselves back in school Friday despite being on Christmas break.
"They like being here," said co-coach Evan Basham of his team. Basham and Joe Hulsizer coach the six-student team that consists of Breanna Hartsell, Elliot Hulsizer, Archer Zuck, Chase Sterling, Austin Meehan and Domenic Denny.