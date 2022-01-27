Franklin Area School District’s art department recently was awarded two grants to paint a mural in downtown Franklin.
In a Facebook post last week, art teacher Darrellyn Freeman announced the district was awarded two grants from the Venango Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Bridge Builders Community Foundations, which is providing $13,028 to produce a 350-square-foot mural on the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
When VisionQuest announced four years ago that it would close, there was much speculation as to what would become of the Sandycreek Township facility that had housed troubled and at-risk youths. At one time, VisionQuest was listed as one of the county’s top 10 employers.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, numerous sources said Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden his first high court opening, which he has pledged to fill with the historic naming of the court’s first Black woman.
The Venango County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday said it anticipates “completion and submission of all reports” within four to six weeks in its investigation into a homicide last month of a Pittsburgh man in Kennerdell.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate majority leader said Monday that a partisan stalemate remains unbroken on a new map of congressional district boundaries for the state, and she predicted that the state’s highest court will end up settling the matter.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert Monday to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks finished a volatile day slightly higher on Monday after reversing a steep slide precipitated by uncertainty over inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some conservatives are taking aim at policies that allow doctors to consider race as a risk factor when allocating scarce COVID-19 treatments, saying the protocols discriminate against white people.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The death of a 13-year-old student who apparently overdosed on fentanyl at his Connecticut school has drawn renewed pleas for schools to stock the opioid antidote naloxone, as well as for training of both staffers and children on how to recognize and respond to overdoses.
According to Seneca Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Buckholtz, no one was injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment that was part of Action Auto's building on Route 257 in Seneca on Friday evening.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The annual anti-abortion rally in the nation’s capital sounded more like a victory celebration Friday as thousands of chanting protesters marched to the Supreme Court with a growing sense of optimism that their long-sought goal was finally in reach: a sweeping rollback of a…
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NO…
HARRISBURG (AP) — Getting rid of the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate is emerging as perhaps the most important issue in Pennsylvania’s competitive Democratic primary for an open Senate seat, as the party struggles to use its majority in Washington to advance its agenda.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted at a news conference marking his first year in office that he has “outperformed” expectations in dealing with it.
A joint public meeting of Oil City and Franklin’s city councils to discuss the future of fire and EMS services in Venango County was conducted Wednesday evening in Oil City. Reporter Kara O’Neil covered the meeting, and a complete report will be published in Friday’s newspaper.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate passed a package of legislation Wednesday aimed at preventing data security breaches and requiring victims and law enforcement officials to be notified when they do happen.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate opened debate Tuesday, a setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a…