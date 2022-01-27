Franklin Area School District’s art department recently was awarded two grants to paint a mural in downtown Franklin.

In a Facebook post last week, art teacher Darrellyn Freeman announced the district was awarded two grants from the Venango Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Bridge Builders Community Foundations, which is providing $13,028 to produce a 350-square-foot mural on the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre.

MAKAYLA KEATING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at makaylakeating.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-676-7057.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

ARRC Mountain
Front Page

ARRC Mountain

  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

When VisionQuest announced four years ago that it would close, there was much speculation as to what would become of the Sandycreek Township facility that had housed troubled and at-risk youths. At one time, VisionQuest was listed as one of the county’s top 10 employers.

Supreme Court justice Breyer to retire
Front Page

Supreme Court justice Breyer to retire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, numerous sources said Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden his first high court opening, which he has pledged to fill with the historic naming of the court’s first Black woman.

Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire
Front Page

Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first black woman to the high court, two sources told the Associated Press today.

Front Page

Kennerdell homicide investigation continues

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Venango County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday said it anticipates “completion and submission of all reports” within four to six weeks in its investigation into a homicide last month of a Pittsburgh man in Kennerdell.

Front Page

Kennerdell homicide investigation continues

The Venango County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday said it anticipates "completion and submission of all reports" within four to six weeks in its investigation into a homicide last month of a Pittsburgh man in Kennerdell. 

State lawmakers stalemated on congressional map
Front Page

State lawmakers stalemated on congressional map

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate majority leader said Monday that a partisan stalemate remains unbroken on a new map of congressional district boundaries for the state, and she predicted that the state’s highest court will end up settling the matter.

Youth's overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools
Front Page

Youth's overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The death of a 13-year-old student who apparently overdosed on fentanyl at his Connecticut school has drawn renewed pleas for schools to stock the opioid antidote naloxone, as well as for training of both staffers and children on how to recognize and respond to overdoses.

Front Page

Seneca fire update

According to Seneca Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Buckholtz, no one was injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment that was part of Action Auto's building on Route 257 in Seneca on Friday evening.

Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC
Front Page

Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The annual anti-abortion rally in the nation’s capital sounded more like a victory celebration Friday as thousands of chanting protesters marched to the Supreme Court with a growing sense of optimism that their long-sought goal was finally in reach: a sweeping rollback of a…

Front Page

Creation of fire authority discussed at meeting

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

The creation of a county fire authority was among the suggestions that was discussed during Wednesday’s gathering of Venango County firefighters and officials at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.

Poll: Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark
Front Page

Poll: Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NO…

Front Page

Meeting held on fire, EMS services

A joint public meeting of Oil City and Franklin’s city councils to discuss the future of fire and EMS services in Venango County was conducted Wednesday evening in Oil City. Reporter Kara O’Neil covered the meeting, and a complete report will be published in Friday’s newspaper.

Voting bill faces defeat
Front Page

Voting bill faces defeat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate opened debate Tuesday, a setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a…