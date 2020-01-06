PennDOT press officer Jill Harry explains what she and intern Andrea Altman delivered to Oil City Middle School teacher Angie Harriett, who helps coordinate the Pay it Forward clothes closet at the school. More than 600 items including clothes and hats for schoolchildren were part of PennDOT's annual tree decoration clothing drive. (By Richard Sayer)
Oil City Middle School teacher Angie Harriett takes a photo of PennDOT press officer Jill Harry and intern Andrea Altman after they delivered more than 600 items of clothing for the school's Pay it Forward clothes closet. (By Richard Sayer)
Oil City Middle/High School also has a food store it runs in coordination with Second Harvest Food Bank and Bridge Builders Community Foundation. (By Richard Sayer)
The Oil City Area School District, with its Pay it Forward clothing and food stores at the middle school and high school, was among the first districts in northwestern Pennsylvania to implement such programs for students, serving more than 300 children a month.
Oil City Middle School teacher Angie Harriett said there are a lot of clothes on the racks, but there is a need for underwear, socks and "we need shoes, we always need shoes."