The Oil City Area School District, with its Pay it Forward clothing and food stores at the middle school and high school, was among the first districts in northwestern Pennsylvania to implement such programs for students, serving more than 300 children a month.

Oil City Middle School teacher Angie Harriett said there are a lot of clothes on the racks, but there is a need for underwear, socks and "we need shoes, we always need shoes."

