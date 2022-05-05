Students from Clarion and Jefferson counties tested their skills during the Pennsylvania Envirothon at Clear Creek State Park on Wednesday..

The annual event guides students through a natural resource environmental education program that combines classroom learning and outdoor activities.

Franklin couple accused of abusing infant son

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A Franklin couple were arrested Wednesday on child endangerment and aggravated assault charges after their infant son was found to have nine bone fractures that Franklin police say resulted from two incidents of abuse.

Abortion battles fire up in states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s apparent intention to abolish a nationwide right to abortion, spelled out in a draft opinion leaked this week, will expand the battlefield of the nation’s most highly charged culture war, taking it to states where abortion access has long been assured.

Franklin councilman Mays steps down

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Franklin City Council accepted the resignation of a council member, heard an update on the Miller-Sibley pool and addressed numerous other issues at the panel’s meeting Monday.

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a “radical” Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. The court cautioned no final decision had been made, but Biden warned that other privacy ri…

Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.

Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans’ financial strains and likel…

Evacuations under way in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was under way Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed that she visited Ukraine’s president to show unflinching American support for the country’s defe…

Dow falls more than 900 as losses mount

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 900 points Friday as another sharp sell-off led by technology stocks added to Wall Street’s losses in April, leaving the S&P 500 with its biggest monthly skid since the start of the pandemic.

St. Stephen students celebrate Arbor Day

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City Shade Tree Commission and the City of Oil City invited St. Stephen School students to celebrate Arbor Day with them on Thursday by planting two trees in front of the school.

Zion Lutheran Church will mark 125th anniversary

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City opened its doors in 1897 after its founding by Swedish immigrants, and the congregation will celebrate the church’s 125-year anniversary during the 11 a.m. service this Sunday.

Cranberry School Board looking at budget

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Cranberry School Board members addressed several issues at their meeting this week, including a possible tax increase for school district residents, the condition of the baseball field and the elementary school schedule.

Trump endorsement hovers over prime-time GOP Senate debate

HARRISBURG (AP) — Candidates for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat charged into Monday night’s live-televised prime-time debate with extra incentive to attack Mehmet Oz after the celebrity heart surgeon received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.