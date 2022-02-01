Readers will find a Circulation Subscription Notice envelope inserted with today's edition of The Derrick and The News-Herald.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh last week showed deterioration during a September inspection that was not bad enough to require its closure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Monday.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce has named the United Way of Venango County as the 2021 Partner in Business and Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City as the 2021 Business of the Year.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Things are looking up at the Venango County 911 Center, according to the county’s Emergency Management coordinator.
- From staff reports
-
SLIGO — Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center has announced its partnership with the state Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to launch regional sites that will expand long-term care capacity and alleviate backlog among regional hospital partners.
- Updated
- By ALEX ROSENBERG NerdWallet
-
More Americans worry about unexpected medical bills than any other expense, according to polls by the Kaiser Family Foundation in 2018 and 2020.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
Guy Ciarrocchi, a southeastern Pennsylvania resident who is among more than a dozen Republican candidates running for governor, was quick to admit he hadn’t heard of Polk State Center.
Winterfest returned to Marienville on Saturday under sunny skies but frigid temperatures.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
As she settles into her new job, Venango County Regional Planning Commission director Hilary Buchanan is focused on supporting municipalities and is excited about a number of upcoming projects.
Sugarcreek crash
Oil City police said they are searching for a man who was last seen on Jan. 14 in the area of Wabash Avenue.
Porter crash
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 50-year-old bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel down a ravine and form a human chain to reach a few occupants of a municipal bus that plummeted along with the span. No deaths were reported.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
As the COVID-19 pandemic has gained in intensity since early 2020, there also has been an escalation of another crisis — scams targeting senior citizens.
HARRISBURG (AP) — A statewide court declared Friday that Pennsylvania’s expansive two-year-old mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on mail-in voting after then-President Donald Trump began attacking it as rife with fraud in the 2020 pres…
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Arriving just hours after the Forbes Avenue bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, President Joe Biden stared into the cratered muddy earth where the aging span fell early Friday, striking evidence supporting the $1 trillion infrastructure law he already had planned to tout on his…
Although the sun shined with abundance amid a mostly clear sky on Thursday morning, there was no relief for anyone whose job required them to be out in the sub-zero temperature.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
We’re only about one month into the new year and the snow is piled high, but the 2022 election cycle is already in full swing in Pennsylvania.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A new contract between the City of Oil City and the city’s police officers is “nowhere near finalized”, and the matter has moved to arbitration, city manager Mark Schroyer told city council members at their meeting Thursday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Pathways Adolescent Center of Oil City is opening a new school Monday for boys in seventh to 12th grades who have been expelled from public schools in Venango and Clarion counties.
The following school districts have issued a two-hour delay for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, numerous sources said Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden his first high court opening, which he has pledged to fill with the historic naming of the court’s first Black woman.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Franklin Area School District’s art department recently was awarded two grants to paint a mural in downtown Franklin.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The newest branch of the U.S. military – the Space Force – is looking for recruits.
- By BRAD LENA Contributing writer
-
When VisionQuest announced four years ago that it would close, there was much speculation as to what would become of the Sandycreek Township facility that had housed troubled and at-risk youths. At one time, VisionQuest was listed as one of the county’s top 10 employers.
Axe-throwing, a competitive sport once associated with lumberjacks, is now a worldwide recreation.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first black woman to the high court, two sources told the Associated Press today.
- By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer
-
Sandycreek Elementary School in Franklin School District has a newly-formed art club thanks to the hard work of two young students at the school.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday on the county’s new comprehensive plan.
Perhaps Nora Rudisille is just a kid at heart or plain likes to keep busy or both.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The Venango County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday said it anticipates “completion and submission of all reports” within four to six weeks in its investigation into a homicide last month of a Pittsburgh man in Kennerdell.
The following schools have issued a two-hour delay due to poor road conditions for today, Jan. 25, 2022:
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert Monday to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate majority leader said Monday that a partisan stalemate remains unbroken on a new map of congressional district boundaries for the state, and she predicted that the state’s highest court will end up settling the matter.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
In his bid to become the next governor of Pennsylvania, Dave White believes he has a message that resonates: “I’m not a politician.”
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks finished a volatile day slightly higher on Monday after reversing a steep slide precipitated by uncertainty over inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
A former Oil City resident has compiled an extensive portfolio over the last several years as his photography hobby has turned into a passion.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The death of a 13-year-old student who apparently overdosed on fentanyl at his Connecticut school has drawn renewed pleas for schools to stock the opioid antidote naloxone, as well as for training of both staffers and children on how to recognize and respond to overdoses.
