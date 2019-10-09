Successful coat drive

Wayne Reed had a simple idea to help his community - a winter coat drive at his business, Advance Auto Parts in Oil City. Reed thought his effort would net a few coats to help a couple of families, but what he got surprised him and his district manager John Rau as 73 coats and donations of food and candy were dropped off at the store. Reed is pictured here sharing a laugh Tuesday at the business with Mary K. Serafin, Crystal Patterson and Amanda Pica from Family Service and Children's Aid Society. The three women picked up the items that are going to Family Service and its new PPC shelter. (By Richard Sayer)