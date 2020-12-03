Sugarcreek Borough residents won't see a tax increase in 2021.

Borough council members gave their unanimous approval Wednesday to a final budget that keeps taxes at 6 mills and stands pat on water, sewer and street light rates.

More cases, deaths reported in tri-county area
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.

Biden gets behind virus aid bill
WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort Wednesday and his top Capitol Hill allies cut their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half in hopes of breaking a months-long logjam and delivering much-sought aid as the congressio…

Clarion Hospital sees increase in virus patients

Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.

Tri-county area reports more virus cases, deaths

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.

Virus data hits new levels
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The latest COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday pushed both Clarion and Venango counties past 1,000 cumulative cases, and Forest County above 100 cumulative cases.

Cranberry schools continue remote learning

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Rising numbers in the amount of COVID-19 positive cases in the region have pushed the Cranberry Area School Board to extend remote learning until after the Christmas holiday break.

Crashes mount
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A surge of crashes was reported across the area as snow created treacherous driving conditions on Tuesday.

Winter Storm Warning
The National Weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Venango and Mercer counties through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, according to the NWS.

Vaccine gains momentum

WASHINGTON (AP) - Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.

Biden names econ team as pandemic threatens workers
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - With unemployment still high and the pandemic threatening yet another economic slump, President-elect Joe Biden is assembling a team of liberal advisers who have long focused on the nation's workers and government efforts to address economic inequality.

Shelves aren't loaded
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Zack Lash, who works for DSD Sports in Brookville, says he has "gotten really good at saying no" to customers in search of ammunition.

Central Elementary has 3 positive virus cases

Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.

Area reports 59 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.

Area weekend cases hit 136
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 136 cases of COVID-19.

Franklin woman was pioneer in Navy during World War I
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

When the United States entered World War I, Sarah Hughes of Franklin wanted to do her part. She had spent all of her life in the Franklin area. She was the daughter of David Hughes who died nearly a decade earlier. Her mother had remarried and was living in the Valley Extension area of the city.

'A marvel of sweet tones'
  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Items that were removed from an old Episcopal church in Rouseville still have a home 150 years later at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.

Another Trump challenge rejected
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - President Donald Trump's legal team suffered another defeat in court Friday as a federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected the campaign's latest effort to challenge the state's election results.

Spreading virus keeps Black Friday crowds thin

NEW YORK (AP) - The raging coronavirus pandemic kept crowds thin at malls and stores across the country on Black Friday, but a surge in online shopping offered a beacon of hope for struggling retailers after months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy.

'Spread cheer at home'
  • From staff reports

Small Business Saturday is being celebrated across the country today, and business owners are saying it's more important than ever this year to shop small.

Area records 122 new cases
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURGThe state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 (65 confirmed and five probable), Clarion County reported 47 new cases (32 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported five new confirmed cases.

No Starlight Ball in '21
  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

In a year that would have marked a milestone, one of Oil City's most popular holiday venues for young students has been canceled due to coronavirus-related health directives.

Biden calls for unity
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President-elect Joe Biden summoned Americans on Wednesday to join in common purpose against the coronavirus pandemic and their political divisions.

Biden certified as winner of Pennsylvania vote

HARRISBURG (AP) - Democrat Joe Biden was certified Tuesday as winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, culminating three weeks of vote counting and a string of failed legal challenges by President Donald Trump.

Perilous rescue
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Three people were injured in a water rescue Tuesday on the Allegheny River in Oil City after the city fire department's boat flipped during the rescue.

An early last call
  • From staff and wire reports

HARRISBURG - Last call for Pennsylvania bars will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday to cut COVID-19 transmission during what is normally a night of heavy public drinking, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.