Sugarcreek church will mark milestones at service Monday

Sugarcreek United Methodist Church will celebrate 10 years in its new church building and 120 years as a congregation with a service at 7 p.m. Monday that will be attended by Bishop Cynthia Moore-Koikoi. (Contributed photo)
Sugarcreek United Methodist Church is celebrating a milestone in a big way Monday with a service and the arrival of Bishop Cynthia Moore-Koikoi.
Ten years seems like a blip of time for a church building when compared to some of the great stone churches found around the county, but the Rev. Karen Kostur says Sugarcreek United Methodist Church finds its roots much further back than its current building.