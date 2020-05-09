Bill Martin clocked in for the last time Friday as a Sugarcreek Borough maintenance employee. Martin, who has been with the department for 42 years, was celebrated with large quantities of pizza, cake and laughter. (By Sarah Titley)
Retiring during times of the coronavirus pandemic means things like obligatory group pictures with crew members need to be a little more thought out. Bill Martin and the rest of the Sugarcreek Borough employees pose for a picture while keeping up with appropriate social distancing guidelines. (By Sarah Titley)
