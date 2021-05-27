The Log Cabin Family Restaurant has found a new home - albeit just for the summer - at Two Mile Run County Park. The grand opening is scheduled this weekend.

"Everything is happening so fast. The view is great, the people are great, the atmosphere is great," said Missy Scrivens, who owns the business with her husband, Josh.

SUMMER HOME
SUMMER HOME

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Log Cabin Family Restaurant has found a new home - albeit just for the summer - at Two Mile Run County Park. The grand opening is scheduled this weekend.

Dozens of jury prospects, but no one to seat

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Efforts to jump-start Clarion County's jury trials after postponements prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic encountered a speed bump - a lack of jurors in one of the cases.

Where did virus originate?
Where did virus originate?

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked U.S. intelligence officials to "redouble" their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese lab.

True colors showing
True colors showing

  • From staff reports

Many volunteers pitched in to place about 1,200 flags on the graves of military veterans in Calvary Cemetery on Monday evening in preparation for Memorial Day.

Emergency powers could be curbed

HARRISBURG (AP) - A state House committee voted on party lines Tuesday to keep portions of the governor's coronavirus disaster emergency in place until October but end fast-track contracting rules and other provisions.

Limits placed on solar, wind systems

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners adopted ordinances that will place limits on the development of nonresidential solar energy and nonresidential wind-energy systems.

Work-search rule to resume
Work-search rule to resume

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania will resume work search requirements in July for hundreds of thousands of people receiving unemployment compensation, a top Wolf administration official said Monday.

Knights advance
Knights advance

  • From staff reports

Playing in the postseason for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic, Franklin's baseball team rode a strong pitching performance from sophomore Luke Guth and a three-run fifth inning to shut out Sharon, 3-0 in a District 10 Class 3A quarterfinal game at Slippery Rock University's…

Area athletes advance
Area athletes advance

  • From staff reports

Three area athletes took home championships on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A and 3A track and field championships held at Slippery Rock University.

'It was a terrible, terrible scene'
'It was a terrible, terrible scene'

ROME (AP) - A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people. The lone survivor, a young child, was hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones, autho…

Biden betting on wage growth

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration recently gave a bit of simple advice to businesses that are unable to find workers: Offer them more money.

Eyes on the road
Eyes on the road

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Cranberry Area High School students on Friday morning were greeted with a sobering sight. As students got off the bus, they saw a car that had been totaled as a result of distracted driving.

Churches adjusting to CDC mask recommendations

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

When the Centers for Disease Control came out with new recommendations late last week saying people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face masks, it left businesses and organizations such as church denominations with the question of how - or if - to adjust the …

'Small things go a long way'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

With the arrival of warm weather, Oil City's director of zoning and code enforcement says small things, like a coat of paint, mowed grass and clean windows, go a long way toward making the town look more inviting and keeping blight and break-ins at bay.

State firing firm that botched virus data

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania is firing a company that performed COVID-19 contact tracing and exposed the private medical information of tens of thousands of residents, state officials said Thursday.

Delivering help
Delivering help

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

About 30 volunteers, in everything from dress clothes to blue jeans, gathered in the Klapec Trucking Co. parking lot in Reno on Thursday morning.

'Enough is enough'
'Enough is enough'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Republican gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta had a very straightforward message for Clarion County Republicans during a breakfast event on Wednesday morning: "Enough is enough."

'Clear sign of accountability'
'Clear sign of accountability'

POTTSTOWN (AP) - Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor's emergency powers, approving two constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Yes votes lead on questions regarding emergency powers

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania voters decided Tuesday whether to back two questions on constitutional amendments that would give lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations that would apply whether the emergency is another pandemic or a natural disaster.

Sunny day at the polls
Sunny day at the polls

  • From staff reports

A warm, sunny day made it easier for voters to get out to the polls on Tuesday, but visits to several precincts in Oil City and Franklin just before noon showed a slow trickle of citizens turning out for the primary election.

C-L student volunteers, learns at the polls
C-L student volunteers, learns at the polls

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION TOWNSHIP - There was a new face at the polls in Clarion Township on Tuesday, as Clarion-Limestone High School senior Brooke Baughman continued a 15-year-old tradition of student volunteers helping at the polls.

Big boost for OC
Big boost for OC

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

About 40 people, including PennDOT officials and local leaders, attended Monday's opening of the Venango County multimodal hub in downtown Oil City.

OC working with Catholic leaders to spruce up fencing at St. Stephen

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As an appeal of the merger of St. Stephen Parish into St. Joseph Parish in Oil City continues to play out in the Vatican court system, leaders in the Oil City Catholic Community say they will spruce up the fence around St. Stephen Church as Oil City 150 festivities continue this summer.

State primary is Tuesday
State primary is Tuesday

HARRISBURG (AP) - Beyond a slew of local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election on Tuesday will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations and a Republican nominee aiming to keep a state Supreme Court seat in GOP hands.