Summer learning

Josie Keller and Rowan Master, both 10, of Franklin, get some clarification from Oil City High School teacher Stephanie Straub as they work through an exercise that involves getting a permit for their theoretical city. The two are among the participants during this week's Kids in College program at Venango Campus. (By Stacey Gross)
A rocket built in 2004 by Kids in College students and staff hangs in Frame Hall at Venango Campus, where the Kids in College enrichment program was held before the pandemic. This year's event is in Montgomery Hall. (By Stacey Gross)
For 20 years, Clarion University's Office of Continuing Education has provided the Kids In College summer enrichment program at the university's Venango Campus in Oil City.
The program wasn't held last year because of the pandemic, and the virus also triggered a location change this year from Frame Hall to Montgomery Hall to allow for more distance between students, according to Amariliz Sanchez, the medical imaging program secretary at Venango Campus.
Gov. Tom Wolf continues to support the ongoing effort to ensure a safe transition for Polk State Center residents as the date for the planned closure of the Polk and White Haven centers now looms in about 13 months, according to one of his aides.
The PASSHE Board of Governors on Wednesday appointed Clarion President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson as interim president of California and Bashar Hanna as interim president of Mansfield, according to a Clarion news release.
CLARION - The state by unanimous vote on Wednesday approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities of three institutions each, including Clarion with Edinboro and California.
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities, including Clarion with Edinboro and California, by a unanimous vote.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Legislative leaders on the five-person group redrawing state lawmakers' district lines based on census data heard Tuesday how the delay in the release of updated population figures may require them to move more quickly than anticipated.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Medicare on Monday launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread criticism and a congressional investigation.
HARRISBURG (AP) - With just a year and a half left in office, Gov. Tom Wolf's primary focus will be convincing the Republican-controlled Legislature to modernize how state aid is distributed to Pennsylvania's public schools - a shift that could carry a price tag of $1 billion.
Attorney representing plaintiffs in Polk State Center lawsuit discusses where the case stands today. For this story and more, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Derrick or News-Herald or visit TheDerrick.com.
HARRISBURG (AP) - A Pennsylvania state lawmaker and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching a "forensic investigation" of the state's 2020 presidential election, demanding cooperation from counties and mimicking a widely criticized partisan effort in Arizona.