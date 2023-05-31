It felt like a mid-summer day on Tuesday as temperatures climbed well into the 80s and a long stretch of dry, sunny weather continued in the region.

Teresa and Bill Waddell and their daughter, Lydia, of Pleasantville, made sure to apply sunscreen before taking their kayaks out at noon on Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park.

Front Page

Oil City woman fatally shot

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man is facing a homicide charge in the death of an Oil City woman. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim as 40-year-old April Michelle Dunkle.

Warden talks of new safeguard after inmate fled from hospital

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

After Venango County jail inmate Bruce William Miller II was captured Friday afternoon after fleeing from UPMC Northwest in the early morning hours of that day, questions arose as to the circumstances that led to his escape and how to prevent such an occurrence in the future.

Franklin district discusses new layer of emergency alert

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Franklin Area School District operations committee has been looking into an additional layer to its emergency response system. Earlier this week, during its monthly regular meeting, the Franklin school board heard from the group.

Franklin school board OKs preliminary budget

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

The Franklin area school board unanimously voted Monday to approve the district’s proposed general fund budget for 2023-2024, which means another year with no tax increase.

Combined health system involving BHS settles on a name

  • From staff reports

BUTLER — Area residents who depend on Clarion Hospital now know the name its health system will go by — Independence Health System — several months after Butler Health System combined with Westmoreland County-based Excela Health.

Forest Authority reveals ambulance plans

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

LEEPER — The new Forest County Authority rolled out its plans for an ambulance service in parts of Clarion and Forest counties to 65 people at the Farmington Fire Department on Friday evening.

A lesson in safety

Fertigs Community Center hosted its second First Responders Day for Kids Saturday afternoon just as the day’s rain subsided.

Prison escapee in custody

  • From staff reports

Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.