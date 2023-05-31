Cynthia Holub of Cleveland, who also has a place in Diamond and was out kayaking Tuesday with her husband, David Holub, looks through binoculars at a bald eagle circling near Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park.
Don Bickel of Dempseytown holds out his arms on Tuesday to catch his grandson, Nixon Krizon, almost two, as Nixon’s grandmother, Debbie Bickel, gives Nixon a hand at the top of the slide at the Crosby Beach playground at Two Mile Run County Park.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania restaurant owner from Kane who screamed death threats directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while storming the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to more than two years in prison.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy worked furiously Tuesday to sell fellow Republicans on the debt ceiling and budget deal he negotiated with President Joe Biden and win approval in time to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default.
WASHINGTON (TNS) — The White House and Republican congressional leaders geared up lobbying campaigns to win approval of a deal to avert a U.S. default as environmentalists, defense hawks and conservative hard-liners condemned concessions.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden lauded the sacrifice of generations of U.S. troops who “dared all and gave all” fighting for their country and called on Americans to ensure their “sacrifice was not in vain” in Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery.
About 50 people — most of them wearing purple shirts that read “We Walk for Suzette” — walked, prayed, worshipped and enjoyed each other’s company Sunday evening at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City.
Cheers, hollers and music erupted throughout the front lawn of Venango Catholic High School on Friday as students from the high school and St. Stephen School took part in the third annual Viking Games.
Students at Central Elementary School in Franklin got a chance to look inside the cabin of a semitrailer, try out a model of a hydraulic excavator, meet some pups, and hear about a variety of careers on Friday during the school’s Career Day.
Visitors to Franklin Area High School this semester might have caught glimpse of a knightly group on patrol — not in shining armor, but in black polo shirts emblazoned with the words “Honorable Knights.”
After Venango County jail inmate Bruce William Miller II was captured Friday afternoon after fleeing from UPMC Northwest in the early morning hours of that day, questions arose as to the circumstances that led to his escape and how to prevent such an occurrence in the future.
The Franklin Area School District operations committee has been looking into an additional layer to its emergency response system. Earlier this week, during its monthly regular meeting, the Franklin school board heard from the group.
BUTLER — Area residents who depend on Clarion Hospital now know the name its health system will go by — Independence Health System — several months after Butler Health System combined with Westmoreland County-based Excela Health.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and House Republicans wrapped up another round of debt ceiling talks Sunday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise along with a deal to raise the nation’s borrowing limit and avert an economy-wrecking federal default.
Seneca residents had a nerve-wracking start to their Friday morning when they learned a prison inmate was on the loose in their area, but they were able to breathe a sigh of relief by early afternoon upon learning of his capture by Franklin state police.