Sunny day at the polls

A warm, sunny day made it easier for voters to get out to the polls on Tuesday, but visits to several precincts in Oil City and Franklin just before noon showed a slow trickle of citizens turning out for the primary election.
This is an off-year election cycle, and there were few contested races on the Venango County ballots, so those factors likely kept many people from voting. However, several self-proclaimed independents were overheard walking into Franklin's city council building as they spoke to a candidate canvassing outside.