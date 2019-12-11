Super load in area

Crews moving ahead of the super load making its zig-zag trip from Erie to Lock Haven had to lift wires and in some places temporarily remove signs so the large paper dryer drum could get through Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle made the difficult turn off Route 62 onto Route 157 a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday, and the turn took about 30 minutes. The vehicle travels less than 15 miles per hour and is more than 200 feet long and roughly 19 feet wide. The super load stopped Tuesday night in Fryburg and will resume its journey today. The travel route includes Route 36 in Clarion County as well as Route 66 in Clarion and Forest counties. (By Richard Sayer)