The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing motorists with an update on the movement of a superload being transported from West Milton, New York to Wampum, Pennsylvania.

Due to recent, intense wintry weather, the superload is not expected to move overnight tonight. At the earliest, the transport will continue its journey after 10 p.m. Tuesday, January 18. Weather permitting, it will travel from Elk County to Route 66 in Forest County to Route 322 in Clarion County into Venango County.

Fire breaks out at Sugarcreek area home
  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A Sugarcreek-area family late Sunday morning found themselves sitting in and gathered around their car, from where they could do nothing but watch as firefighters worked on putting out a blaze that broke out at their home.

Franklin committee begins work to tackle issues at schools

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

Amid the racial, bullying and harassment issues that Franklin Area School District has faced recently, members of the Franklin School Board’s community engagement committee met last week to break the ice and lay out some of their expectations as the committee begins its work.

Firefighters from eight departments on Sunday afternoon were still at the scene of a house fire that broke out late in the morning on Whitman Road in Sugarcreek. For additional details, see Monday's newspaper and TheDerrick.com.

Winter storm warning issued
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 1 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for most of western Pennsylvania including Venango, Clarion, Mercer, Forest, Jefferson, and Butler counties.

Imagination Library
  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Contributing writer

The New Year is well under way, and so is a partnership between the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the United Way of Venango County and UPMC Northwest.

Snow ready to move in Sunday evening

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Grab a blanket and some hot cocoa, because the area is in store for a lot of snow — possibly up to 8 inches — and cold temperatures this weekend.

Kennerdell man dies in house fire

A 74-year-old Kennerdell man was killed in the house fire that broke out at 150 Red Clover Road in Scrubgrass Township on Thursday evening, according to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.

Biden to double free COVID tests, add masks to fight omicron
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with “high-quality masks,” as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spi…

Veterans clinic planned for Cranberry Township
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday approved a Department of Environmental Protection planning module that will eventually lead to the construction of a Veterans Administration clinic in the township.

Rivals in Pa. U.S. Senate race attack carpetbaggery

HARRISBURG (AP) — The title of “Pennsylvanian” may not carry quite the cachet of declarations of fighting socialists or getting tough on China, but it’s increasingly the go-to weapon for Republican primary candidates in one of the nation’s premier U.S. Senate contests.

Wolf: Vaccine is strategy to fight COVID-19, not shutdowns
HARRISBURG (AP) — The Wolf administration said Tuesday it has no plans to pursue another COVID-19 emergency declaration, or attempt new statewide mitigation measures or vaccine mandates, as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads quickly and overloads Pennsylvania’s hospitals.

State GOP seeks more control over redistricting

HARRISBURG (AP) — State House Republicans who just lost a key vote on new preliminary legislative district maps moved Monday to regain more control of the process by advancing a GOP friendly constitutional amendment that would revamp Pennsylvania’s redistricting process.

19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire
NEW YORK (AP) — A faulty space heater on a chilly Sunday morning sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke, killing 19 people including nine children. It was New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades.