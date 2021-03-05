Sure sign of spring

There's an old adage that says when you spot a robin, spring is on the way. But robins aren't always reliable, so here's a surefire way to tell warmer weather is on the horizon - the opening of ice cream shops. Jaden Schilk (left) said the Mong's shop in Seneca, which opened last weekend, was busy earlier in the week due to the warmer weather. But despite Thursday's return to cold and some snow, Schilk and Ali Manning (right) were kept busy with a near-steady stream of customers. The next few days will be chilly, but then a steady temperature climb next week is in the forecast. (By A.J. Titley)
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Senate begins relief bill debate
Front Page

Senate begins relief bill debate

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate voted by the slimmest of margins Thursday to begin debating a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, after Democrats made eleventh-hour changes aimed at ensuring they could pull President Joe Biden's top legislative priority through the chamber.

Free

Tri-county reports 13 new cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Hotel has new owners
Front Page

Hotel has new owners

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The Days Inn hotel in Oil City has been purchased by a family that owns a string of hotels across the U.S.

+2
Teacher 1-shot plan outlined
Front Page

Teacher 1-shot plan outlined

HARRISBURG (AP) - With growing emphasis on getting students back in schools during the pandemic, teachers and school staff will receive the first doses delivered to Pennsylvania of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine under Gov. Tom Wolf's plan released Wednesday.

Free

Venango County adds 7 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Front Page

Another plea to help seniors

HARRISBURG (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers on Tuesday implored state officials to do better at getting COVID-19 vaccines to seniors while the Health Department said the new approval of a third vaccine will help.

Woman breaks ground
Front Page

Woman breaks ground

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE - When Brookville police Chief Vince Markle was a patrolman in Summerville in 1994, a 10-year old girl would ride her bike to the police station twice a day - in the morning to watch him leave on his shift and in the evening when he returned.

'Dialysis is not elective'
Front Page

'Dialysis is not elective'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CRANBERRY - During the COVID-19 shutdown, many people postponed medical procedures and elective surgeries. For some people, though, postponing a procedure wasn't an option - and still isn't.

Free

Pennsylvania easing size restrictions on gatherings

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers, reflecting a sustained slide n new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Wolf administration announced Monday.

+3
Grand plans for OC
Front Page

Grand plans for OC

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

A New Jersey man who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner offered a broad vision on how he intends to "bring back Oil City" but was short on specifics during a public meeting Saturday.

Trump calls for GOP unity
Front Page

Trump calls for GOP unity

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, former President Donald Trump on Sunday called for Republican Party unity.

Front Page

Firefighters want solutions

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Representatives from 14 Venango County fire departments discussed problems they have had with county equipment and 911 call center operations at a gathering last week at the Utica fire hall.

Free

Tri-county area adds 17 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.

Showing off smarts
Front Page

Showing off smarts

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

A trio of trivia aficionados from Franklin High School are getting the chance to show that small schools still have smart kids through KDKA's Hometown High Q quiz show.

Front Page

OC Council hopes pool can open

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Two popular summertime venues for Oil City got the go-ahead Thursday as city council voted to proceed with preparations to open the city swimming pool and to hold the annual BridgeFest celebration.

Front Page

Nursing home deaths in state fuel blame

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania on Thursday used a hearing to ask Gov. Tom Wolf's top health official whether it was a mistake to order COVID-19 patients to be readmitted to nursing homes, although it is far from clear that the policy led to an outbreak or death.

Free

Venango, Clarion report additional cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

How can internet access improve?
Front Page

How can internet access improve?

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

The year 2020 taught the world many valuable lessons, one of which being that technology - internet especially - has become next to impossible to live without.